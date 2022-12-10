Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Walmart in Bedford closes after a suspicious package is found
UPDATE 12/12 at 4:14 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a male after discovering a suspicious package at the Walmart in Bedford. Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious package at 12:47 p.m. at 1125 East Lynchburg Sale Turnpike on...
WSET
Lynchburg Moe's closed for good
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 14 years of serving the community, the Moe's Southwest Grill on Wards Road is closing. They posted a sign on the door that said "Closing effective Monday, Dec. 12. Moe's is permanently closing this location." There's no word on why they're shutting down.
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Creates New Welding Program
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is creating a new welding program to help fill a need in the area. But they also offer so many other opportunities to expand your education and find a career you love. Emily found out how you can get started.
Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
WSET
Danville police ramp up patrol for the holiday shopping season
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Shoppers may notice more police officers out at shopping center areas in Danville. That's because Danville police are ramping up patrol efforts at shopping centers like Coleman Marketplace, Danville Mall, and Walmart at Mount Cross Road. "As you are here you feel safe certainly within...
WSET
Traffic alert: Detour in place on Industrial Avenue
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A detour is in place on Industrial Avenue, according to the City of Danville. Traffic is being detoured at the intersection of Goodyear Boulevard and the intersection at Grant Street, the City of Danville said. The detour was put in place to allow utility crews...
WBTM
Increased Police Presence in Danville Starting This Week
The Danville Police Department is informing the community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning this week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
WSET
Carilion expands neurology services in Franklin Co., aims to address community need
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new neurology clinic is open in Franklin County. Carilion Clinic Neurology – Franklin opened on Sept. 1, marking the first neurology clinic in the area. The new practice, located at 1171 Franklin St. in Rocky Mount, offers access to specialized care for...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 4 through 11
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 28 through December 4. 'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories. Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County.
WSLS
Man injured after shooting on Florida Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:10 p.m.:. The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one man injured on Monday. Around 11:13 a.m., police said they responded to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. The 911 caller said it looked like...
wfxrtv.com
Police searching for man missing from Bedford
UPDATE 12/12 at 1:07 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a missing man with special needs in Bedford. 43-year-old, Charles James Reynolds was last seen at the Apple Market on North Bridge Street in Bedford around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say Reynolds is possibly driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Virginia license plate, UMC-2229.
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
Danville Police increase presence during the holidays
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) announced the community can expect to see a heavy police presence throughout the city of Danville starting next week. According to a press release, DPD and Virginia State Police will be partnering as part of the state’s initiative to reduce crime throughout the community. A data-driven […]
WDBJ7.com
MetalFab to bring 130 jobs once vacant Thomasville Furniture building in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Appomattox Friday to announce that a new company is investing $9 million to bring life back to the empty Thomasville Furniture Industries building. Virginia MetalFab will bring 130 new jobs to the area and fill 250,000 square feet of the 800,000...
WDBJ7.com
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 10th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
WSLS
wakg.com
Danville Police Searching For Vehicle Connected to Larcenies
Danville Police Department detectives are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in larcenies from several motor vehicles in the City of Danville. DPD is asking for community members to help identify this vehicle and its owner or possible occupants. These incidents occurred over the past two weeks between 6:00 pm to 3:00 am.
WDBJ7.com
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
wfxrtv.com
Three wanted for reported robbery at Sunrise Smoke Shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in-connection with a reported robbery. Officers responded at 6:24 p.m., on Friday, at Sunrise Smoke Shop on Campbell Avenue. According to police, the caller told them two men went into the...
