De La Salle boys basketball forces turnovers, defeats Michigan Collegiate

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. -- The defending Division I state champion De La Salle Pilots (1-0) outlasted the Michigan Collegiate Cougars (1-1) 57-48 at the Horatio Williams Tip-Off Classic.

The game got off to a slow start with both defenses forcing turnovers, and the Cougars led 9-8 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Michigan Collegiate struggled to make jump shots and found itself down 26-22 going into halftime.

In the second half, both teams began to find ways to score. Senior Pilot guard and Lake Superior State commit Nino Smith proved to be the difference maker in the game, and he walked away with the game’s MVP award. Smith said he was determined to not ease up.

“I never let off," Smith said. "My foot was always on the gas, and that’s what coach talked about. Just 32 minutes of grinding out each bucket, and that’s what we did tonight.”

Smith was forcing steals all night, and more importantly, De La Salle was able to find success in transition following them. Smith said his team’s aggressive defense helped them towards the win.

“Our 42, our press, kind of made them turn over the ball a lot and it gave us a lot of easy fast break points, and it helped us win the game tonight,” Smith said.

Smith finished with a game-high 18 points in addition to his defensive contributions.

Senior Pilot center Michael Sulaka, a Western Michigan commit standing at 6-foot-9, was a force to be reckoned with all night. Sulaka finished with 11 points and multiple blocks, including a three pointer in the third quarter.

“I just feel like I had to be more aggressive at the end for our team to win,” Sulaka said. “I just started getting to the rim more aggressively, getting some fouls, and I started getting hot from midrange and three.”

