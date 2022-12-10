ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

herosports.com

2022 FCS Playoffs: NDSU vs. UIW Tale of the Tape

No. 3 seed North Dakota State hosts No. 7 Incarnate Word on Friday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. NDSUStatsUIW. 11-2Record12-1 17thSOS29th. 0.542 (2nd)3rd down...
FARGO, ND
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Transfer Announces New Home

Traeshon Holden announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal five days before the College Football Playoff selection show even occurred and four days before conference championship weekend came to a conclusion. Now, he has found and committed to his new home. Holden will be transferring to Oregon to play...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Will Reichard’s Intentions For 2023 Season Revealed

Many Alabama fans have wondered if senior placekicker Will Reichard would be returning in 2023 to use his fifth year of eligibility or starting his professional career. The answer to this question seemingly came on Saturday as Reichard officially accepted an invite to the upcoming Reese's Senior Bowl. Reichard is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Nick Saban dances during big recruiting weekend

Nick Saban pulled his dance moves out the closet once again during a big recruiting weekend for the Crimson Tide. Saban and the Tide are hosting multiple five-star recruits and their families this weekend. The Alabama head coach has traditionally danced to the Cupid Shuffle, and Saturday was no different. Tracy Varner of Madhouse Training was able to capture the legendary head coach’s dance moves this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

After split, Methodists go in different directions

After an emotional meeting Saturday in Birmingham that sent long-time United Methodists heading off in different directions, the goodbyes quickly turned into questions of what’s next. “It’s just hard,” said the Rev. Keith Thompson, senior pastor of Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, which remains in the denomination....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators.  Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
ATTALLA, AL

