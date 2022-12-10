Read full article on original website
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: NDSU vs. UIW Tale of the Tape
No. 3 seed North Dakota State hosts No. 7 Incarnate Word on Friday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. NDSUStatsUIW. 11-2Record12-1 17thSOS29th. 0.542 (2nd)3rd down...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
Alabama Transfer Announces New Home
Traeshon Holden announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal five days before the College Football Playoff selection show even occurred and four days before conference championship weekend came to a conclusion. Now, he has found and committed to his new home. Holden will be transferring to Oregon to play...
atozsports.com
The forgotten play from Tennessee’s win against Alabama that proved to be extremely important
Despite the disappointing losses to Georgia and South Carolina, the 2022 season was extremely special for the Tennessee Vols. Tennessee beat Florida for the first time since 2016, then they beat LSU for the first time since 2005. The highlight of the season, of course, was beating Alabama for the...
Everyone Made The Same Joke About Alabama After Upset Win
On Saturday, No. 8 Alabama came into Houston and handed the No. 1 Cougars their first loss of the 2022-23 season. After this 71-65 upset win, everyone took to social media with the same joke. The sports world is ready to dub the University of Alabama as a "basketball school."
Will Reichard’s Intentions For 2023 Season Revealed
Many Alabama fans have wondered if senior placekicker Will Reichard would be returning in 2023 to use his fifth year of eligibility or starting his professional career. The answer to this question seemingly came on Saturday as Reichard officially accepted an invite to the upcoming Reese's Senior Bowl. Reichard is...
Alabama football: 3 players Crimson Tide must target in transfer portal
Now that the 2022 college football regular season has concluded, offseason activities have officially begun. This includes the coaching carousel, recruiting and, most notably, the transfer portal. Below, we’ll take a look at some targets for Alabama football. The transfer portal has turned college football upside down since its...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban dances during big recruiting weekend
Nick Saban pulled his dance moves out the closet once again during a big recruiting weekend for the Crimson Tide. Saban and the Tide are hosting multiple five-star recruits and their families this weekend. The Alabama head coach has traditionally danced to the Cupid Shuffle, and Saturday was no different. Tracy Varner of Madhouse Training was able to capture the legendary head coach’s dance moves this year.
Look: Video Of Nick Saban On Recruiting Visit Going Viral
Nick Saban was out of his element during a recruiting weekend for Alabama. The Alabama head coach was seen doing the legendary "cupid shuffle" dance during a weekend that saw the program host numerous top-rated recruits. Take a look:. That looks like someone who's having the time of his life.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
After split, Methodists go in different directions
After an emotional meeting Saturday in Birmingham that sent long-time United Methodists heading off in different directions, the goodbyes quickly turned into questions of what’s next. “It’s just hard,” said the Rev. Keith Thompson, senior pastor of Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, which remains in the denomination....
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators. Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
