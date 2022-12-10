Read full article on original website
Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?
Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
Proposed Worcester charter school panned, praised at public hearing
WORCESTER — The room was split down the middle — both figuratively and almost literally — at Quinsigamond Community College, where both proponents and opponents of the proposed Worcester Cultural Academy Public Charter School gathered for a public hearing Friday evening. Each side took turns speaking to four members of the state’s Board...
Massachusetts State Lottery: 2 $100,000 scratch tickets claimed; 1 in Springfield
Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
Long-awaited Green Line Extension adds service to Medford, Somerville
Boston-area leaders and officials relished in excitement over the opening of the new Green Line extension, a long-awaited project that will add service to Medford and Somerville, while also reducing carbon emissions. The Green Line will now extend from north of Lechmere to Union Square in Somerville and College Avenue...
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Residents anonymously give up 191 weapons in countywide program offering amnesty and gift cards in return
Worcester area residents lined up Saturday to surrender a total of 191 weapons in exchange for gift cards at an annual gun buyback program that took place at locations across the county. Dr. Michael P. Hirsh, the Worcester Division of Public Health medical director and founder of Guns for Goods,...
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
Westfield school board debates plan to move Fort Meadow preschool program
WESTFIELD — School Committee members debated moving the Fort Meadow Early Childhood Education program in its entirety to the Head Start building at 290 Southampton Road, beginning in the fall of 2024, during a special meeting Dec. 5. At the previous regular meeting on Nov. 19, Mayor Michael McCabe...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday
The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department hosting an aquatic fitness program
Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be hosting an aquatic fitness progrma called O2H, for those who are overweight or obese. This program offers a safe, supportive, and effective way for those individuals to being to develop a healthier lifestyle in a protected environment withother people who are also overweight.
‘Piping hot’: Here are the best places to get dumplings in Greater Boston
Readers shared 42 of their favorite local spots. Whether you enjoy them pan-seared or steamed, it’s hard to deny the comfort of warm dumplings. Wrapped up in a doughy case and filled with pork, shrimp, or any variety of ingredients, these pockets full of flavor are the perfect meal to have on a cold winter day. If you stop by an eatery in Chinatown for dim sum or chance upon a food truck outside, you’ll find there are so many places to get delicious, savory dumplings in the Greater Boston area.
Worcester renters bear larger burden of rising housing costs, report says
It’s no secret that Worcester, like the rest of Massachusetts and the country, is seeing rising housing costs, but for renters, who make up the majority of the city’s residents, those struggles are even higher. A report released Monday by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau revealed that between...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 145 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,286-square-foot home on Oakes Street in Millbury that sold for $375,000.
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments
Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Dec. 4-10
A house in Sterling that sold for $119,900 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 123 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $414,886. The average price per square foot was $248.
Crane operator died in Boston, jacket caught on platform
A worker died while they were servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston.
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly
In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
Convicted felon sentenced for bringing loaded gun into Boston Logan Airport
A man with a felony conviction on drug charges among others was sentenced for bringing a loaded gun into Boston Logan Airport back in Sept. 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Sanusie M. Kabba, 37, of Stoughton was sentenced on Dec. 8 to...
