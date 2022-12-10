Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Greenville woman killed in crash near Piqua
PIQUA – Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 9:51 p.m. on Dec. 10. The crash took place on US-36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway. Sheryl Huffman, 51, of Greenville, was operating a 2011 Toyota Rav4 westbound on US-36. Eric Ramos, Jr., 27, of Piqua, was operating a 2011 Mercedes C300 eastbound on US-36.
1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Piqua
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua. Authorities say the crash […]
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
hometownstations.com
Lima man loses his life in rollover crash on State Route 196
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was killed in a rollover crash in rural Allen County this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Patrick Henry was found dead in the crash on State Route 196, just south of 117. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. Henry was heading north when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and overturned. They say that Henry was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. His body will be taken to the Lucas County coroner's office for an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.
dayton.com
11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region
An alphabetical list of area restaurants whose chicken wings have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Best of Dayton finalist 2019. 67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook. Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill.
Woman shot and killed in Richmond
Officers arrived to find a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the chest, RPD said.
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
1 taken to hospital after 3 car crash in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Dayton Monday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., Dayton police and fire crews were called to the area of North Main Street and Hillcrest Ave to reports of a crash. One person was taken to Kettering...
Daily Advocate
Wooden toy contest gives kids hope
ANSONIA — Scott Phillips, of PBS television’s The American Woodshop, returned to Ansonia Lumber on Saturday to judge the wooden toy contest. This is the 29th year for the contest and all of the toys created by local craftsmen are donated to Gateway Youth’s Adopt-A-Child program during this holiday season.
Lima News
One-vehicle crash kills Lima man in Auglaize Township
AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle went off the side of a roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned Monday morning, killing a Lima driver, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. Patrick C. Henry, 58, of Lima, died in the single-vehicle crash at...
Man arrested during Huber Heights neighborhood check
Dyson has a prior conviction for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon which is a Felony 1, he is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to Huber Heights Police.
2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Washington Township Sunday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Washington Township police and fire crews were called to the 300 block West Spring Valley Pike to reports of a two-car crash, according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Dispatchers...
WLWT 5
Ohio Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on US-36
Officials are investigating a fatal crash on US-36 in Piqua, Ohio. Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 09:51 p.m. Saturday. The crash took place on US-36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway. According to officials,...
Suspect in 2021 Richmond murder arrested in Nevada
Police have a suspect in custody more than a year after a man was shot and killed near downtown Richmond.
Police investigating ‘threat of violence’ at Little Miami Middle School
After student dismissal on Friday, Dec. 9, a threat indicating that violence will occur on Monday, Dec. 12 was discovered on the wall of the girls' bathroom at Little Miami Middle School.
Pangle’s legacy continues: Amphitheater named ‘Pangle Pavilion’
LIMA — In 1924, one man’s grocery store became another man’s treasure. Howard Pangle Sr. was presented with an opportunity to purchase a grocery store for $1,000 after buying tobacco on his way home. Pangle said yes and the rest is history. Today, the Pangle-Kriegel family has...
WKRC
Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
De Niro movie shoot: ‘Economic driver’ for Miami Valley
"Wise Guys" is expected to spend $16,294,108.80 to shoot in Ohio, but the production is not receiving a tax credit, according to DataOhio.
