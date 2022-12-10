Boone County Sheriff’s Office continues efforts to fill positions during staffing shortage

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is actively trying to fill its ongoing staffing shortage by adding more training opportunities.

"We have several opportunities here," Capt. Brian Leer said. "We need the help."

The department currently has 34 vacancies:

Five control room officers;

11 detention officers

14 deputy sheriffs or deputy sheriff trainees;

Two service specialists;

One warrant supervisors; and

One background specialist.

Leer said the department offers extra training opportunities to help fill those positions.

"We've created additional testing dates next week," Leer said. "Just in anticipation and hope that, you know, maybe some folks will apply and we can get them tested and get them through the process quickly."

The sheriff's office recently heard about a local Columbia-based employer who laid off a portion of its employees. MBS Textbook Reseller announced on Wednesday it was laying off employees as a cost-cutting measure.

The sheriff's office referenced the recent layoffs in a Facebook post on Wednesday , suggesting a possible career change to some of those who lost their job.

"If we can hire one (person who was laid off), that's going to be one more that's not unemployed, and you know, if we can hire more than that's even better," Leer said.

Those who are interested in a position can apply online.

