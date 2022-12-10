ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?

Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

New movie '5,000 Blankets' tells Keller family's true story

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Keller family is about to see their lives played out on the big screen. The movie "5,000 Blankets" opens in theaters on December 12. It's a Hollywood production sparked by a story first seen on CBS11. We first met Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip more than 15 years ago when they started a charity called Phillip's Wish. It began when Phillip's father developed schizophrenia and left his family to live on the streets of Fort Worth. Bunch says her son worried about how his father and the other homeless people would stay warm in the...
KELLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Why Are so Many People Getting Sick?

North Texans are experiencing a surge in sniffles this holiday season as the region battles an onslaught of sickness brought on by the “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. In November, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a spike in the flu on top of already high rates of RSV and COVID-19. As none of these illnesses are new, what is driving the outbreak?
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Surgeon Still Employed Despite Deadly Allegations

As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Dr. Therese Duane recently defeated a lawsuit brought against her by the family of a patient, Berman DePaz-Martinez, who died while under her care. At issue was Duane’s unilateral decision to remove DePaz-Martinez from a ventilator, which quickly caused his death as he could not breathe on his own.
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened

A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dog Flu Outbreaks Hit Shelters, Clinics Across North Texas

North Texans are not the only ones getting sick with the flu this season, dog flu outbreaks are hitting shelters and clinics across Dallas- Fort Worth. Dallas Animal Services is in desperate need of help-- hundreds of large dogs from the shelter, who have all been exposed to URI will be up for adoption, foster and rescue placement. This weekend, they are offering a $150 incentive for anyone who will foster a dog for at least two weeks as a token of appreciation.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for first time with tour coming to Fort Worth

It will be a classic rock bonanza when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Fort Worth will be the fourth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21 and last around two months, finishing in Camden, New Jersey on September 17. In addition to Fort Worth, the tour will also play in The Woodlands, outside Houston, on July 30.Both...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Family, friends say final goodbyes to Athena Strand at her funeral

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Athena Strand in a private funeral Friday.The 7-year-old girl was found dead after police say a contracted FedEx driver abducted her from her father's home in Wise County and later killed her.Police ultimately charged the FedEx driver, 31-year-old Tanner Horner, with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.According to the arrest affidavit, Horner told investigators he was dropping off a package to Strand's home when he accidentally hit her with his truck.Horner told police the girl was not seriously injured and was talking to him, but that...
WISE COUNTY, TX

