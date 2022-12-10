Read full article on original website
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena StrandLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?
Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Medical Emergency, Firefighter Responds to Help Midlothian Family Spread Christmas Cheer
For their first Christmas season in Texas, decking the halls was essential for Rafael Martinez. Saturday, the California transplant scaled the second story of his Midlothian home. "I started putting up one by one the individual lights,” said Martinez. He’d placed just six when he realized something wasn’t right....
New movie '5,000 Blankets' tells Keller family's true story
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Keller family is about to see their lives played out on the big screen. The movie "5,000 Blankets" opens in theaters on December 12. It's a Hollywood production sparked by a story first seen on CBS11. We first met Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip more than 15 years ago when they started a charity called Phillip's Wish. It began when Phillip's father developed schizophrenia and left his family to live on the streets of Fort Worth. Bunch says her son worried about how his father and the other homeless people would stay warm in the...
dallasexpress.com
Why Are so Many People Getting Sick?
North Texans are experiencing a surge in sniffles this holiday season as the region battles an onslaught of sickness brought on by the “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. In November, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a spike in the flu on top of already high rates of RSV and COVID-19. As none of these illnesses are new, what is driving the outbreak?
dallasexpress.com
Surgeon Still Employed Despite Deadly Allegations
As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Dr. Therese Duane recently defeated a lawsuit brought against her by the family of a patient, Berman DePaz-Martinez, who died while under her care. At issue was Duane’s unilateral decision to remove DePaz-Martinez from a ventilator, which quickly caused his death as he could not breathe on his own.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
Houston Chronicle
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
dallasexpress.com
Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened
A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dog Flu Outbreaks Hit Shelters, Clinics Across North Texas
North Texans are not the only ones getting sick with the flu this season, dog flu outbreaks are hitting shelters and clinics across Dallas- Fort Worth. Dallas Animal Services is in desperate need of help-- hundreds of large dogs from the shelter, who have all been exposed to URI will be up for adoption, foster and rescue placement. This weekend, they are offering a $150 incentive for anyone who will foster a dog for at least two weeks as a token of appreciation.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas First Black Dentist, Former Slave Born in Dallas- Recognized for Being a Trailblazer
In 1862, Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper, who eventually became the first Black Dentist in the state, was held as a slave on a plantation in Dallas. In addition, he helped found Dallas’ first Black bank. The descendants of a former Texas slave participated in a ceremony held at Communities...
fox4news.com
North Texas man who suffered heart attack at gym saved by people who knew CPR
ALLEN, Texas - A 41-year-old man is sharing his story of survival after suffering a heart attack while participating in a cardio boxing class. The seemingly healthy father only remembers starting the class, before waking up in the hospital. Now he's thanking the people around him for their quick thinking...
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for first time with tour coming to Fort Worth
It will be a classic rock bonanza when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Fort Worth will be the fourth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21 and last around two months, finishing in Camden, New Jersey on September 17. In addition to Fort Worth, the tour will also play in The Woodlands, outside Houston, on July 30.Both...
fox4news.com
Hundreds take part in 'Ride for Athena' fundraiser, toy drive to honor Wise County 7-year-old
AZLE, Texas - There was a purposeful gathering Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of vehicles covered the property of The Church at Azle. All delivered a clear message: Justice for Athena. "This is about Athena," one person said. Strand was kidnapped and murdered by a 30-year-old contracted FedEx delivery truck driver,...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Sasha!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Diners rank 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — They say everything is better in Texas, but most of the time it’s better, too. The food scene is no exception, and that’s proven by a new list of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America for 2022. Four restaurants in Texas were ranked on the list.
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
Family, friends say final goodbyes to Athena Strand at her funeral
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Athena Strand in a private funeral Friday.The 7-year-old girl was found dead after police say a contracted FedEx driver abducted her from her father's home in Wise County and later killed her.Police ultimately charged the FedEx driver, 31-year-old Tanner Horner, with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.According to the arrest affidavit, Horner told investigators he was dropping off a package to Strand's home when he accidentally hit her with his truck.Horner told police the girl was not seriously injured and was talking to him, but that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
cbs4local.com
Pedestrian who crossed I-10 dies after getting hit by at least 3 vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said the person who crossed I-10 on Saturday died after getting hit by at least three vehicles if not more. Officials have not identified the person who died. The incident happened on I-10 east at the Dallas exit. The vehicles known that...
