Uber driver shot by passenger after refusing to give keys and cellphone, HPD says
Police said it all started when a passenger demanded to be taken to another location. Shots were fired when the driver didn't give up their keys or cellphone.
Uber passenger fatally stabs driver, tells cops he ‘decided to kill someone’
A New Orleans Police Department worker moonlighting as an Uber driver was stabbed to death by a passenger who allegedly told cops he woke up wanting to “kill someone.” Yolanda Dillion, 54, a fiscal analyst with the department, was knifed multiple times Thursday in her car in the parking lot of a Jefferson Parish Travelodge hotel, and later died of her injuries at a hospital, New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said. Detectives worked with Uber to determine the identity of her passenger — who had been picked up in New Orleans — and found him staying at the hotel, Jefferson...
Amazon delivery driver arrested for allegedly stealing packages
A 23-year-old Amazon Flex delivery driver has been arrested by police in New Hampshire after she allegedly stole packages instead of delivering them to their destinations.
When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police
A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”She...
‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down
The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed
Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
A Florida man was arrested for suspected shoplifting at a Walmart store filled with dozens of police officers
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the man was found trying to steal items during the 'Shop with a Cop' event.
FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
Remains of 17-Year-Old Md. Girl Who Vanished on Way to School Are Discovered, but Killer Is at Large
Rosa Maria Dias-Santos, 17, was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning of Sept. 22 Authorities have discovered the skeletal remains of a teen who disappeared nearly two months ago on her way to school. According to a news release, the remains of 17-year-old Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos were found in a wooded area in Takoma Park, Md., on Nov. 17, about seven miles outside of Washington D.C. Rosa was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning...
Video: More than 20 shoplifters storm Tennessee Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the...
N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself
Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
Missing woman Jasmine Pace found dead — boyfriend charged with murder
A missing 22-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead Thursday — a day after her college student boyfriend was charged with her murder when bloody evidence was found in his home. The body of Jasmine Pace was found along Suck Creek Road in Chattanooga after she was last seen on surveillance video leaving her mother’s home on Nov. 22, Local 3 News reported. Police found Pace’s remains a day after her boyfriend, University of Tennessee Chattanooga student Jason Chen, was charged with murder, according to News Channel 9. When police searched his apartment, they found blood stains in the living room, bathroom, and bedroom,...
Red Bull can left in Massachusetts casino leads FBI to man suspected in 14 bank robberies
Taylor Dziczek was arrested after FBI agents following him collected his DNA from a Red Bull drink he had at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended
The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
Michigan Man Shot a Neighbor in the Head Over Misdelivered Amazon Package: Police
A man allegedly shot his neighbor to death over a misdelivered Amazon package. Michael Craig Lackey, 59, landed in handcuffs with the Detroit Police Department after a standoff on Friday. Officers said they found victim Michele Elder, 61, dead on a front lawn. “It came down to him really just...
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
34 years after Wisconsin woman's murder, "familial DNA" leads to suspect nearly 2,000 miles away
A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a Wisconsin woman after he was identified using "familial DNA searching" to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect. Gene C. Meyer, 66, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault with use...
An Alabama mother says she kept her eyes on a man who high-fived her son in a Walmart. Then she caught him trying to take him out of her shopping cart.
He told the child, "We're going to go to my truck," the boy's mother said. Police said they have identified the man as a trucker.
