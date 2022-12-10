ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Rebels Run Past Buffs In District Opener

By By J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
South Greene’s first district game of the season resulted in its best effort so far.

The shooting woes which had plagued the Rebels earlier this season became an afterthought Friday night, from the moment Jase Roderick knocked down his third 3-pointer in the first quarter. South Greene seized control from there, racing past West Greene 74-52 on Rebel Hill.

Four players might have scored in double figures. But point totals were the last thing on Rebel coach Terry Hoese’s mind. Assists and rebounds might be a different story, though.

“The boys wanted to know the stats in the locker room just now, and I told them there’d be no more individual stats because we’re not going to win individually,” Hoese said. “I don’t know how many assists we had tonight, but there was a lot of people finding other people for open shots. I think that was the big difference in the ball game.”

South Greene (4-5, 1-0) fell behind in the first quarter, but not for long. Roderick buried two 3-pointers in a 20-second stretch to put the Rebels ahead 13-10. And after his third triple, T.J. Buckner put back a miss to give the Rebels a 21-15 lead.

After a 14-0 run in the second quarter, the Rebels never looked back. Conner Marshall and Andrew Thornburg both hit from 3-point range during the stretch, which built a 35-18 lead.

Cooper Kelley led South Greene with his 19 points, making three 3-pointers of his own. All of his 3s came in the second half, the first two late in the third quarter for a 62-39 advantage.

“Cooper is capable of going off any night,” Hoese said. “Once he hits two or three, it’s almost like he can shoot a 3 anywhere on the floor.”

And that came after Kelley’s layup just before halftime had put the Rebels up 39-28.

Roderick finished with 15 points, while Buckner and Marshall both scored 11.

Leyton Frye scored West Greene’s first six points, following his and-one with a 3-pointer. Ethan Turner’s putback then gave the Buffaloes (3-8, 0-2) an 8-3 lead.

“Those two kids can play,” Hoese said. “We made them take some tough shots, and I felt like we rebounded pretty well for the most part.”

Conner Campbell pulled West Greene within 21-18 on his 3-pointer to start the second quarter, but South Greene answered with the next 14 points.

Frye led the Buffs with 18 points, while Turner and Mason McCamey had 11 apiece.

SOUTH GREENE 74 WEST GREENE 5

WG 15 13 13 11 —52

SG 21 18 23 12—74

WG (52): Leyton Frye 18, Mason McCamey 11, Ethan Turner 11, Conner Campbell 8, Austin Wampler 4.

SG (74): Cooper Kelley 19, Jase Roderick 15, T.J. Buckner 11, Conner Marshall 11, Andrew Thornburg 9, Hayden Birdwell 6, Hunter Toth 3.

3-pointers: SG 10 (Kelley 3, Roderick 3, Marshall 2, Buckner, Thornburg); WG 3 (Campbell 2, Frye).

