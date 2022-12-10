ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Idaho Cash” game were:

08-26-36-39-41

(eight, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $77,700

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho one of few states with no appropriated funds for domestic violence services

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Dec. 12 on Idaho Reports. Idaho is one of the only states that provides no general fund dollars for domestic violence services, outside of funding the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance. Idaho does have a dedicated fund that generates $15 per marriage license, $20 per […] The post Idaho one of few states with no appropriated funds for domestic violence services appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Snowy Idaho weather creates mixed feelings

A snowy day in Idaho may not come as a surprise for many who have lived in the area for a while. But even if it's not a surprise the weather that comes into the region during the winter can create a lot of mixed feelings. The post Snowy Idaho weather creates mixed feelings appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor

REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?

BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big focus of the upcoming legislative session that convenes Jan. 9.
IDAHO STATE
R.A. Heim

Idaho residents to receive more Social Security income soon

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. In fact, Idaho residents are paying an estimated 16.9% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021. (source) That being said, there is some good news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that are on Social Security. These individuals will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020

Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal deaths in 2020. That’s up […] The post Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement. The highway patrol said that of the nearly two dozen injured, only one passenger was being treated for life-threatening injuries as of Monday afternoon. Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital said they had processed 19 of the injured passengers and sent 7 in serious or critical condition elsewhere. The majority of passengers sent to the community hospital were being treated for minor injuries, Intermountain spokesperson Jess Gomez said. The community hospital located in Tremonton, about 67 miles (108 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City, has no trauma unit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Storm could dump several inches of snow on East Idaho's highlands

The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region's highlands until late Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting the public about the difficult driving conditions caused by the storm, especially in the region's higher elevations. Most of East Idaho's lowlands including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls,...
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Employers Love It, Idaho Workers Hate It…

When it comes to working, I think my family would agree that I am a borderline (they'll say "full-fledged") workaholic. Maybe it's because I love what I do for a living or perhaps it's because I just get so into what I'm doing, whatever the case is, one thing is clear: I forget to eat.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Are Idaho School Policy Failures Playing A Role In Youth Suicide?

Youth suicide in Idaho isn't as predominant as it is in other states such as Wyoming, New Mexico, and Alaska, but self-inflicted, teenage mortality is still a major problem in the Gem State. Suicide data in the United States continues to suggest that a serious procedural reset at the school level could play a huge role in reducing these alarming rates.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a largely academic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy