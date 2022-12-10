Boys basketball roundup: Eastern, Charlotte, Portland win league openers

EASTERN 66, FOWLERVILLE 54

FOWLERVILLE -- Myles Edmond and KyRen McKnight each scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Quakers to a CAAC Red road win over Fowlerville. Tavion Harden chipped in 11 points for Eastern (1-1, 1-0). Brendan Ray led all scorers with 26 points and Alex Jonas tacked on 10 points for the Gladiators (0-2, 0-1).

DeWITT 66, MOUNT PLEASANT 60

DeWITT -- An 8-0 fourth-quarter run and clutch free throws propelled the Panthers past Mount Pleasant (1-1). Bryce Kurncz scored a game-high 39 points, Grant Crawley finished with 10 points and Garrett Grewe and Adam Flannery each tacked on seven points for DeWitt (2-0).

GRAND LEDGE 69, TAWAS 55

PETOSKEY -- Caleb Estrada hit six 3s and scored 25 points to help the Comets advance to the championship game of the Petoskey Invitational. Teddy Williams added 14 points for Grand Ledge, which pushed its lead to double figures in the second quarter and had a 44-31 advantage at the intermission.

CHARLOTTE 62, SEXTON 59

Cutler Brandt led the Orioles with a team-high 22 points as Charlotte outlasted Sexton (0-2, 0-1) for the CAAC White road victory. Braden Hill picked up 20 points and Ben Buzzard added 13 points for Charlotte (1-1, 1-0).

WEBBERVILLE 46, MORRICE 42

MORRICE -- Caleb Howard led all scorers with 17 points to propel the Spartans to a GAC Blue victory over Morrice. Daxton Feguer scored 12 points and Dylan Rhodes chipped in 10 points and six assists for Webberville (1-1, 1-0). Drew McGowan tallied a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Oliver Long had 12 points and Travis Farrow added eight points for the Orioles (1-2, 0-1).

PORTLAND 56, EATON RAPIDS 36

PORTLAND -- Dominic Novara finished with a team-high 17 points for the Raiders in a CAAC White home win over Eaton Rapids. Chris Battley notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Evan Gross added 14 points for Portland (1-1, 1-0). Ethan Gaston scored a team-high 11 points for the Greyhounds (0-2, 0-1). JV score: Portland d. Eaton Rapids

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 47, GRAND RAPIDS WEST CATHOLIC 33

WESTPHALIA -- The Pirates went on a 15-5 run in the second quarter as they secured a season-opening victory over Grand Rapids West Catholic (0-2). Jamison Eklund picked up a team-high 18 points and Grady Eklund added 14 points for Pewamo-Westphalia (1-0).

BATH 48, BRIGHTON CHARYL STOCKWELL PREP 45

BRIGHTON -- The Bees held off a late run from Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep (1-1) for a nonleague road victory. DeVondre Chandler notched a double-double with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five steals and Cole Chamberlain tallied nine points, eight steals and seven rebounds for Bath (1-0).

CORUNNA 84, OWOSSO 37

Parker Isham was one of five players to score in double figures, finishing with 16 points to pace the Cavaliers in a Flint Metro League victory. Brevin Boilore had 15 points and Braylon Socia had 14 points, five rebounds and five steals for Corunna. Tarick Bower contributed 12 points and Wyatt Bowen had 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

OVID-ELSIE 59, MONTROSE 43

MONTROSE -- Logan Thompson tallied 16 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Marauders to a MMAC win over Montrose (1-1, 0-1). Clay Wittenberg finished with 12 points and four rebounds and Braxton Stenger notched eight points, seven steals, seven assists and five rebounds for Ovid-Elsie (2-0, 1-0).

ALMA 68, BIRCH RUN 33

ALMA -- Cade Sutherland made five 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 25 points to lead the Panthers (2-0, 1-0) in their TVC win. Delvon Pascoe-Ward added a career-high 15 points for Alma.

MAPLE VALLEY 53, VANDERCOOK LAKE 43

Chanse Courtney had 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Ayden Wilkes added 19 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Lions (2-0) in their nonleague win.

BELDING 53, SARANAC 47

BELDING -- Isaiah Morgan led the Red Hawks with a team-high 15 points in a nonleague road defeat to Belding (1-0). Cameron Cook tallied 12 points and Keatyn Walsweer tacked on six points for Saranac (0-2).

MERRILL 54, ASHLEY 21

FOWLER 49, DANSVILLE 37

ITHACA 63, SAGINAW VALLEY LUTHERAN 59 (OT)

LANSING CHRISTIAN 40, MANCHESTER 32

ST. JOHNS 70, WILLIAMSTON 55

