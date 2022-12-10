Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Obituary for Garfield “Kelly” Goad
age 58 of Fries, Va., died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home in Fries. Kelly was born in Pulaski on October 23, 1964, and is the son of Mary Elizabeth Finn Goad and Garfield Goad. Kelly was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1983. He was baptized in the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Galax, and became a member of the church.
Obituary for Kenneth Eugene Albert Sr.
Kenneth Eugene Albert Sr. of Pulaski passed away on Friday, December 9th, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem VA. He was preceded in death by his siblings as well as his parents Vester Glenn Albert and Francis Lovenia Tickle Albert. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Margaret...
Obituary for Larry Dale Hancock, Sr.
Children – Larry Dale (Kim) Hancock, Jr. – Dublin, Nancy (Graham) Jarrells – Shiloh. Grandchildren – Joseph, Jonathan, Jason, Madison, Ashley, Carrie. Great Grandchildren – Izabella, Blaike, Blaine, Gavin. Brothers – Dallas “Mutt” Hancock – Draper, Gary Hancock – NC.
Obituary for Michael Larry Farmer
Michael Larry Farmer, age 68 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 22, 1954 in Columbus Ohio, and was the son of the late Frances Irene Sutphin Farmer and the late Walter Edward Farmer. Michael was a retired/disabled machinist. He...
Death notice for Garfield Kelly Goad
Age 58 of Fries, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
Smith, Patricia Gathercole
Patricia Ann Gathercole Smith (Critter), age 49 of Montgomery County went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2022, after a long fight with cervical cancer. She was born on October 26, 1973 to Charles and Rose Mary Gathercole. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Mary...
Obituary for Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards
Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards, 91, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1931, near Belspring, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Abie M. and Mary Myers Nester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isom Talmage (Curly) Edwards and her siblings, James Milton Nester, Howard E. Nester and Mary (Lois) Morehead. She was a graduate of Dublin High School and retired from Radford Pipe Shop Employees Federal Credit Union. Edith was a lifelong, faithful member of Belspring United Methodist Church.
New Pastor Welcomed at Salem Presbyterian Church
Salem Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce its new Pastor, the Reverend Christopher Vogado. In addition to his experience as a minister and worship leader, he is also an accomplished musician. Chris comes to Salem from New Hope Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, NC. “I am happy to be at Salem Presbyterian,” said Chris. ““This congregation […]
Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.
age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
Independence man dies in Wythe County crash
At 2:07 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 a half-mile south of C. C. Camp Rd. A 1998 Nissan Frontier was traveling north on Route 21 when it crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer
Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
Missing Beckley teen found by Beckley Police
UPDATE: 12/12/2022 12:45p.m. — Beckley Police Department confirmed today, December 12, 2022, Coryion Johnson-Hill has been found and is safe. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, […]
Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in October. According to the man’s wife, Linda Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham of Sophia, died in the jail on October 29, 2022, at the age of 79. She said Cunningham, who was booked on a Capias warrant, was found unresponsive in the morning hours. At that time, she was told by jail personnel it may be 2-3 months before his remains are examined by the State Medical Examiner.
Givens’ Books’ former owner remembers decades of serving the community after the store building burned down
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials are working to find out what started the fire on Tuesday night at a former bookstore in Salem. The building was vacant and set to be renovated by a property owner. Stories that once lined the shelves of Givens’ Books now sit among the rubble....
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
Wythe County crash leaves one dead
Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed one person in Wythe County. According to a report, the wreck happened on Route 21 (Grayson Turnpike) near C. C. Camp Road on Friday afternoon. A pickup truck was traveling Northbound when it crossed into the other lane and struck a car.
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
Fatal car crash in Wytheville leaves one dead
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) reported that they responded to a two-vehicle crash. According to VSP officials, they responded to the scene at 2:07 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, on Route 21 — about a half-mile south of C. C. Camp Rd. Reports say,...
Carroll County girls dominate Pulaski County, 66-40
Carroll County dominated Pulaski County from the tip to the final buzzer in Saturday’s matchup of the two Southwest Virginia girls’ basketball powerhouses, beating the Lady Cougars 66-40 at the Cougar Den. Carroll is the reigning Class 3A state champions and Pulaski County lost in the semi-finals in...
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need
ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
