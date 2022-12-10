ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse’s onslaught of free throws, superior athleticism beats Monmouth (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse, fresh from winning three-straight games, got 1-9 Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. And for 20 first-half minutes, the Blue Hawks gave the Orange all it could handle. Syracuse led 42-40 at the break. But the Orange authored a 17-4 run in the second half that essentially put the game out of reach.
SU men’s soccer team wins thriller to take title. Plus, winter storm on the way (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 32; Low: 20. Mostly cloudy; storm likely on the way; 5-day forecast. ORANGE WIN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN PENALTY-KICK THRILLER: The Syracuse men’s soccer team won the program’s first NCAA National Championship Monday night, beating Indiana in penalty kicks to take the title. After playing to a 2-2 draw through two overtimes, the Orange prevailed 7-6 when SU captain Amferny Sinclair buried a shot in the top right corner of the net to start the celebration on the field -- and at SU’s basketball game in the JMA Dome. (AP Photo)
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Monmouth

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Monmouth_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s onslaught of free...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Georgetown

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Georgetown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz...
sujuiceonline.com

JUCO LB Lonnie Rice says Syracuse is one of his ‘top schools’ after offer

JUCO transfer Lonnie Rice has been busy since he’s entered the transfer portal in November. The Lackawanna (PA) CC linebacker/EDGE has received more than 10 offers, including from FIU, Charlotte, Georgia State, Morgan State and Kent State. Syracuse extended an offer over the weekend, which has definitely caught Rice’s attention.
