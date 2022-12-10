Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 32; Low: 20. Mostly cloudy; storm likely on the way; 5-day forecast. ORANGE WIN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN PENALTY-KICK THRILLER: The Syracuse men’s soccer team won the program’s first NCAA National Championship Monday night, beating Indiana in penalty kicks to take the title. After playing to a 2-2 draw through two overtimes, the Orange prevailed 7-6 when SU captain Amferny Sinclair buried a shot in the top right corner of the net to start the celebration on the field -- and at SU’s basketball game in the JMA Dome. (AP Photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO