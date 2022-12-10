Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
HS roundup: Janiah Robinson’s free throws seal Westhill girls win over Henninger
Janiah Robinson sank two free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining in the game to seal the Westhill girls basketball team’s 49-46 victory over previously undefeated Henninger in a non-league game on Monday.
Syracuse’s onslaught of free throws, superior athleticism beats Monmouth (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse, fresh from winning three-straight games, got 1-9 Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. And for 20 first-half minutes, the Blue Hawks gave the Orange all it could handle. Syracuse led 42-40 at the break. But the Orange authored a 17-4 run in the second half that essentially put the game out of reach.
Syracuse basketball players watched and celebrated as soccer wins NCAA title: ‘It’s history’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange basketball players had returned to the court from the halftime locker room to find most of the fans at the JMA Wireless Dome focused on a completely different game. The Syracuse men’s soccer team was locked in an overtime tie with Indiana in...
SU men’s soccer team wins thriller to take title. Plus, winter storm on the way (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 32; Low: 20. Mostly cloudy; storm likely on the way; 5-day forecast. ORANGE WIN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN PENALTY-KICK THRILLER: The Syracuse men’s soccer team won the program’s first NCAA National Championship Monday night, beating Indiana in penalty kicks to take the title. After playing to a 2-2 draw through two overtimes, the Orange prevailed 7-6 when SU captain Amferny Sinclair buried a shot in the top right corner of the net to start the celebration on the field -- and at SU’s basketball game in the JMA Dome. (AP Photo)
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Monmouth_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s onslaught of free...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Did Syracuse move up after its 2-0 week?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Outside of the top four teams in the ACC, only one other school had a 2-0 record last week. Duke, Virginia Tech and Miami each won both of their games, while No. 1 Virginia went 1-0.
Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University freshman Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week. Mintz’s win this week breaks a four-week hold on the weekly honor by Duke big man Kyle Filipowski. It came after two SU wins and two nice performances by the Maryland native. During Orange...
SU wide receiver commit Bryce Cohoon earns postseason player of the year award
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football commit Bryce Cohoon was named the Wichita Large School Postseason Player of the Year. The class of 2023 wide receiver plays for Maize High School, the Kansas 5A state runner-up. The Eagles lost the state championship 28-14, their first loss of the season. Cohoon...
Syracuse basketball overcomes sluggish start, pulls away from Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. ― What was supposed to be a breeze turned into a wheeze as the Syracuse Orange struggled to put away Monmouth, 86-71, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. Syracuse entered the game on a three-game win streak, while Monmouth came in with a 1-9 record...
Whoops! Indiana mistakenly celebrates a national title in soccer it didn’t win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse fans erupted inside the JMA Dome watching the men’s soccer program claim its first national title, Indiana mistakenly celebrated a championship it didn’t win inside an empty Assembly Hall. The school displayed a congratulatory message on the center-hung videoboard inside its basketball...
Syracuse basketball vs. Monmouth tickets: Cheapest seats for Monday at the Dome
Syracuse University basketball hosts the Monmouth Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, December 12 (12/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Syracuse is red hot, and has won three in a row, including their most recent beating of rival Georgetown, and fans will want to turn up at the Dome to cheer them on.
Axe: Syracuse men’s soccer dared to dream of being ‘legendary.’ It woke up as NCAA champions
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s soccer team woke up today 2022 national champions because winning it all was never a pipe dream. Instead, the Orange dared to dream and lived that mantra to the moment it was covered in confetti.
An exasperated Jim Boeheim might pair 2 power forwards with Jesse Edwards: ‘It’s not ideal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak was asked late Monday night to estimate how many times Jim Boeheim invokes the word “rebound” with his Syracuse basketball team. “Oh, every other sentence,” he said. “Rebound! John! John! Rebound! And that’s with everybody.”
Syracuse basketball pulls away from Monmouth for 4th-straight win (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Monmouth Hawks at 8 p.m. Monday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Monmouth to see the latest updates...
Syracuse is playing some of its best basketball, and now gets slumping Monmouth (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Just two days after dispatching rival Georgetown, the Syracuse Orange will return to the court at the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Monmouth Hawks on Monday. Syracuse has improved its record to 6-4 with three-consecutive victories. Syracuse continues to rely on its Big Three of...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Georgetown
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Georgetown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz...
sujuiceonline.com
JUCO LB Lonnie Rice says Syracuse is one of his ‘top schools’ after offer
JUCO transfer Lonnie Rice has been busy since he’s entered the transfer portal in November. The Lackawanna (PA) CC linebacker/EDGE has received more than 10 offers, including from FIU, Charlotte, Georgia State, Morgan State and Kent State. Syracuse extended an offer over the weekend, which has definitely caught Rice’s attention.
Syracuse loses freshman cornerback Jeremiah Wilson to transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost another player off its defensive depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson entered the portal Monday. He’s the seventh overall SU player to depart the program this offseason and the third featured on the depth chart this season.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 2)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. Here are our favorite photos from Week 2 of the winter sports season:
