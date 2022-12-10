Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, KS
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Brittany Mahomes Loses It, Fires Off Tweet After Husband Patrick Mahomes Makes Unreal TD Pass
Another NFL Sunday, another weekend the Mahomes family dominated Twitter. First, Patrick Mahomes threw an unreal touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon that sent social media wild. Then, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, lost her mind. We saw more “Mahomes magic,” from No. 15 in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ trip to play...
Caleb Williams wears tacky suit to Heisman Trophy ceremony
Whatever Caleb Williams was paid to wear his suit to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night wasn’t enough. Williams won the Heisman Trophy, receiving 544 first-place votes. The second-place finisher was TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who had 188 first-place votes. Williams’ fashion choice for the famed event was...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Tom Brady threw another ugly tantrum while getting blown out by the 49ers
Tom Brady is not having a fun homecoming. As you probably know, Brady is back in the Bay Area today, facing the franchise he grew up cheering for and while he had a special moment before the game he hasn’t had a good time in the game as the Bucs trail 35-0 in the third quarter.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Fox switched away from the Bucs-49ers blowout in the third quarter and NFL fans had so many Tom Brady jokes
The Buccaneers-49ers game got Fox Sports’ “Game of the Week” status on Sunday but it didn’t take long for San Francisco to turn it into the stinker of the week as they jumped out to a 35-0 lead over Tom Brady (who threw another fit) in the third quarter.
Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams
It appears that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has narrowed down his choices of what teams he wants to coach for if and when he returns. The four teams that Payton is reportedly interested in are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and he reportedly may even consider a Read more... The post Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
Jerry Rice and NFL fans were livid with Kyle Shanahan's reckless play-calling after Deebo Samuel's injury
Entering Brock Purdy’s first career NFL start after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, the San Francisco 49ers undoubtedly wanted to make a statement on Sunday. With Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town, the 49ers were in an excellent spot to pad their NFC West lead and start to work out some kinks before the playoffs begin.
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests
Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Has Passed Away At The Age Of 61
Man, this one hurts to write. Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away today at the age of 61, just a day after he was rushed to the hospital for an apparent heart attack that left the legendary coach in critical condition. Reports came out after Leach was hospitalized that he was “largely if not totally” unresponsive after being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, and that he was transitioned to comfort care on […] The post Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Has Passed Away At The Age Of 61 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1