studyfinds.org
New treatment for gout? Study finds therapeutic target for ancient joint condition
SAN DIEGO — A new treatment for gout could be on the horizon. International research led by University of California San Diego School of Medicine has identified a novel molecular pathway causing gout and its eventual progression to joint tissue erosion. Study authors also report a specific protein may be a new therapeutic target for both the prevention and treatment of gout.
studyfinds.org
Vaping doesn’t actually help people quit smoking tobacco, study reveals
WASHINGTON — Vaping fails to help people quit smoking tobacco cigarettes, according to new research. Researchers from George Washington University say most dual users — people who both smoke and vape — are likely to carry on consuming both products. Vaping has a reputation as being a “safer alternative” to smoking tobacco and an avenue to quitting cigarettes.
studyfinds.org
Exercise, mindfulness may not boost cognition in older adults after all
ST. LOUIS — Numerous studies suggest a regular exercise schedule and practicing mindfulness can be beneficial for older adults looking to keep their minds sharp. Surprisingly, however, new joint research focusing on both of those lifestyle choices finds no evidence whatsoever that either approach boosts cognitive function in older individuals.
studyfinds.org
Symptoms of RSV: These 3 signs could mean your baby needs hospitalization
CHICAGO — RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, may be fairly harmless to healthy adults — but it can be extremely dangerous to young children and the elderly. In fact, infants younger than 12 months face a high risk of ending up in the hospital due to the illness. Knowing the signs of an RSV infection could mean the difference between life and death for some babies — with three subtle symptoms being the only red flags parents have to work with.
studyfinds.org
Giving young kids smartphones or tablets to calm them down can stunt emotional development
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Using smartphones and other digital devices to pacify young children can backfire and end up stifling their emotional development, a new study warns. Researchers at Michigan Medicine say digital technology may help calm down toddlers in the short term, but it could also reduce their chances to practice emotional coping skills. Scientists add that handing a moody pre-school age child a screen may seem to offer a quick fix, yet it could also lead to more severe challenging behavior further down the line.
studyfinds.org
Hot and cold both kill: Extreme temperatures linked to cardiovascular deaths
DALLAS — Mild weather is just what the doctor ordered when it comes to heart health. Noteworthy new research encompassing over 32 million cardiovascular deaths over four decades reports a connection between extreme temperatures, both hot and cold, and higher mortality rates among those with a history of heart disease and problems.
studyfinds.org
Why do we still procrastinate despite it causing so much stress? Blame cognitive biases
Are you procrastinating? I am. I have been delaying writing this article for the last few days even though I knew I had a deadline. I have scrolled through social media, and I have gone down a rabbit hole looking up houses – even though I do not need a new house.
studyfinds.org
How to sleep better without meds: Soak in more daylight outdoors, even if it’s cloudy
SEATTLE — It’s a popular question among tired Americans: How can I sleep better without turning to medicine? The answer could be on the other side of your front door. Getting outside for at least a little while and soaking in some daytime light, even when it’s cloudy, can help us sleep soundly at night, new research from the University of Washington suggests.
studyfinds.org
Sick day survey: Young adults more likely call out of work upon very first sign of illness
NEW YORK — Nearly half of Americans feel bad calling out of work when they’re sick, according to a new survey. In fact, the poll of 2,000 U.S. adults finds that 41 percent won’t use a sick day even if they really are ill!. Conversely, a third...
studyfinds.org
Aging 101: Scientists reveal how to successfully age gracefully
TORONTO, Ontario — Aging is a topic few people like discussing, especially in their later years. So, how do some people manage to stay healthy and vital — what scientists call “optimal aging”? A new study is revealing the key factors which can keep you lively well into old age.
studyfinds.org
Giant shrimp size of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson swam oceans 470 million years ago
EXETER, United Kingdom — Giant shrimp as big as the largest humans ruled the oceans 470 million years ago, according to new research. Researchers say the bizarre beasts may have been the Great White sharks of their time and looked like the stuff of nightmares. They were up to six-foot-five inches long — the same height as movie star and pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
studyfinds.org
How to lose weight: It turns out doctors DON’T have good answers
OXFORD, United Kingdom — How can I lose weight? It’s a question many people bring to their doctor every year. However, does your doctor really know best when it comes to weight loss? A new study finds that the vast majority of physicians actually give vague and unhelpful advice to patients who are obese and trying to shed extra pounds.
studyfinds.org
Compression socks do more harm than good for runners, study warns
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Compression stockings, a popular fashion choice among runners, might actually be hurting your performance. New research suggests there is no scientific evidence supporting claims that these socks help people run better. Instead, study authors found that the tight fabric reduced the amount of oxygen a runner’s lower leg muscles receive.
