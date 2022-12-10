ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire

MADISON, Wis. — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said.

When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.

Police confirmed that three people were killed in the blaze but did not provide the names or ages of the deceased or what caused the fire.

Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch said personnel were still on the scene late Friday morning and that the incident was under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Several emergency agencies from nearby counties and towns responded to assist with the fire.

Watertown is a city of nearly 23,000 people about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

