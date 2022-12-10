ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: December 9

By Dave Griffiths
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: NOBLESVILLE’S LUKE ALMODOVAR

With time ticking down in the first half, Noblesville’s Luke Almodovar fakes out his defender to get a bit of space before shooting a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the Millers’ 45-42 win over Carmel.

NOMINEE #2: CHATARD’S ROBERT DAVIDSON

Chatard’s Robert Davidson starts this play with a nice steal, picking the pocket of a Heritage Christian player, before taking it in for a two-handed throw down in the Trojans’ 58-55 win over the Eagles.

Community Policy