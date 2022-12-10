Read full article on original website
Orange City Unity Christian takes victory lap past Akron-Westfield 79-56
Orange City Unity Christian stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 79-56 win over Akron-Westfield in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 1, Orange City Unity Christian squared off with LeMars in a basketball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by...
Kingsley-Pierson stops Alta-Aurelia in snug affair 48-42
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Kingsley-Pierson didn't mind, dispatching Alta-Aurelia 48-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 12. The last time Kingsley-Pierson and Alta-Aurelia played in a 69-29 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here. You're...
Orange City Unity Christian manhandles Akron-Westfield 68-33
Orange City Unity Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Akron-Westfield during a 68-33 blowout on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 2, Akron-Westfield faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Orange City Unity Christian took...
Photos: Davenport Assumption is state runner-up, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan also compete in Class V Jazz
Davenport Assumption placed second in Class V Jazz on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton took sixth and Bishop Heelan was 11th at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Assumption received 370 points from the four-judge panel, taking second behind Dubuque Wahlert...
Malcolm bests Class A field at state play production
Malcolm, which opted up to compete in Class A play production this season, ended Gretna’s streak of 11 consecutive state titles at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk on Friday. Malcolm claimed the Class A title for its performance of “Jumanji the Musical.” Gretna finished second,...
Hinton dominates Lawton-Bronson 67-24
Hinton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Lawton-Bronson during this 67-24 victory at Lawton-Bronson High on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. The last time Hinton and Lawton-Bronson played in a 58-35 game on December 11, 2021. For more, click here. In recent action on December...
Hinton rides to cruise-control win over Lawton-Bronson 67-24
It would have taken a herculean effort for Lawton-Bronson to claim this one, and Hinton wouldn't allow that in a 67-24 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. The last time Hinton and Lawton-Bronson played in a 58-35 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here. In...
Area girls basketball roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton gets past Sioux City North, East beats West
SIOUX CITY -- Alexandra Flattery and Trishelle Miller scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, as Sioux City East rolled past Sioux City West, 69-36, Thursday night in girls basketball action. East took a 19-14 lead after the first quarter and expanded their margin to 41-23 at halftime. Kiah Davis had...
Seeking satisfaction: Ethan DeLeon aims for first state wrestling championship
Ethan DeLeon is looking for satisfaction. Wrestling at 170 pounds for Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, he came in second last year at the Iowa state high school wrestling tournament and wasn’t satisfied. He wanted that elusive state championship – the first for Heelan since Joe Curran won in...
Area boys basketball roundup: SB-L rolls over North; East beats past West, Heelan tops Western
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Dylon Schaap scored 19 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 56-25 win over Sioux City North in a boys high school basketball game Friday night. The Warriors jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and increased their margin to 29-14 at halftime and 44-20 at the end of three quarters.
Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
Longtime Nebraska lawmaker from South Sioux City dies at 90
As a young military man, Leo “Pat” Engel could have chosen a career in the Central Intelligence Agency. Instead, he returned to his hometown of South Sioux City, where he spent a lifetime selling insurance and serving his community and state. He held numerous elected public offices and volunteer positions, including 15 years in the Nebraska Legislature.
Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon
Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
Ashley Homestore, Furniture Mart coming to Siouxland mall
Furniture Mart and an Ashley Homestore will occupy both floors of the former Younker's store in the mall. The
Homer pushes over Correctionville River Valley 52-42
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Homer prevailed over Correctionville River Valley 52-42 in a Nebraska boys basketball matchup on December 10. Last season, Homer and Correctionville River Valley squared off with January 10, 2022 at Correctionville River Valley High School last...
Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man
A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
Sergeant Bluff woman earns taekwondo black belt at age 70
SIOUX CITY -- For more than 30 years, Maria Williams was an elementary school teacher. After retiring five years ago, the longtime teacher decided to become a student again. "Retiring doesn't mean giving up on your dreams," the Sergeant Bluff woman explained. "I needed to challenge myself." That's why Williams...
Gunshot noises played over loudspeaker at Briar Cliff dorm causes commotion early Sunday
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after midnight Sunday, the sound of gunshots rang out at a Briar Cliff University dormitory, prompting a significant police response. As it would turn out, the noise came from a loudspeaker. Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, "multiple calls" were received from Alverno Hall, a dormitory at...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
More bird flu outbreaks reported in Cherokee, Buena Vista counties
One-hundred thousand birds will be destroyed as the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed two more cases of bird flu in the state on Sunday. The outbreaks were found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture tells KCCI approximately 50,000 turkeys in each...
