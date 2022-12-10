Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead
DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
FOX 21 Online
‘Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Come on down! The Price Is Right Live is taking the state this spring at the DECC’s Symphony Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the DECC and Ticketmaster. The interactive show, which is based off the popular television show...
Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me
My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Pack Celebrates 140 Years
DULUTH, Minn. – “It’s our 140th anniversary of doing business in Duluth, Minnesota,” Duluth Pack President and CEO, Tom Sega says. Duluth Pack, America’s oldest canvas and leather pack and bag maker turned 140 on Monday. “We’re older than sliced bread, we are older than...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Heidi Pack & Whiskey Trail Perform Live On Morning Show
DULUTH, Minn. — Heidi Pack and Ryan Holte from the band “Heidi Pack & Whiskey Trail” came on the morning show to perform a few songs. Pack released her first single “Cowgirl” this year and it hit almost 100,000 streams in 3 months. She will be moving to Nashville in January.
Holiday activities to do in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. -- Duluth is known as an outdoor-lover's dream. In part for its scenic views of Lake Superior, Canal Park, and the Aerial Lift Bridge. It's also a popular destination for holiday fun. The port city lights up the holidays for visitors with history, transportation, and dazzling displays. Our trek around Duluth starts with a beautiful snowfall and a visit to the Northshore's most famous home. The historic Congdon estate features 39 rooms across 5 floors, including 10 bathrooms. Bathrooms that include a shower with 9 sprayers, something still impressive in 2022. Right now, you'll also find 27 decorated Christmas trees. "All of...
FOX 21 Online
Holiday Markets Held Across Duluth Saturday
DULUTH, Minn — A bunch of local markets popped up today to cater to people’s holiday needs. At Peace Church, the Neighbor-Made Fair hosted 35 vendors, selling gifts and crafts ranging from handmade jewelry to custom paintings. This is Neighbor-Made’s tenth year providing customers with gifts for the holidays.
Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior
Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
Duluth shows off its holiday season spirit
DULUTH, Minn — The city of Duluth has plenty of holiday spirit to share with visitors in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas. The city is known for a number of festive activities during the month of December, including the famous Bentleyville Tour of Lights. Here's a...
FOX 21 Online
Sweetly Kismet Candy Store In Carlton Gathers Clothes For The Local Homeless
CARLTON, Minn. — One candy store is collecting winter clothing for the homeless in Carlton. Sweetly Kismet Candy Store is accepting winter clothing donations this weekend and next weekend. All of the clothes will be donated to CHUM and Life House in Duluth. They’re looking for adult clothing sizes,...
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lester River Sawmill Under New Ownership
DULUTH, Minn. — Lester River Sawmill has been in operation for over 40 years and just recently went through a change of ownership. You might ask what inspires someone to purchase a sawmill, but for new owner Will Feyder, it was the next logical step in this chapter of his life.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Salvation Army In Need Of Gifts For Teens
DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and the Duluth Salvation Army is still in need of donations, especially gifts for teenagers. Right now, the bins for teens are only half-full compared to other bins that are overflowing with toys. The Salvation Army said in a...
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth – Superior Area, 12+ Inches Of Snowfall Likely
Last week, the National Weather Service in Duluth, along with other weather forecasters, warned the area of the potential for a significant snow event to impact the Duluth area this week. The only question was what path the storm would take as that would dictate how much snowfall we'd get....
FOX 21 Online
“Deck the Halls” Event Held at Enger Lofts
DULUTH, MN – Shops at Enger Lofts in Duluth hosted their first ever Deck the Halls event. The six retail shops organized the free event where local makers held an artisan market full of crafts and handmade items. Live music filled the decorated halls with cheer, and there were plenty of outdoor activities including s’more making, photos with Santa, and a photo wall as well as a chance to meet a sled dog.
boreal.org
Light snow and freezing drizzle end tonight
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 10 , 2022. Light snow and freezing drizzle will end tonight. Up to another inch of accumulation possible in eastern portions of the Arrowhead through early Sunday morning. Roads may be slippery. Areas of fog likely overnight. Visibility may be as low as 1/4 mile in spots. Use caution if traveling tonight.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Seaway Port Having a Good Year
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Seaway Port started this season sluggishly, according to Jason Hron, the director of communications for the port, but since then it’s been improving. “It was a slow start to the season this year in terms of total tonnage, but each month since mid-summer...
FOX 21 Online
Grand Rapids’ Aiden Chandler Commits to Play Football at St. Scholastica
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- Grand Rapids running back and linebacker Aiden Chandler announced his next step in his football career on Monday. Chandler will make the short trek to Duluth to play for the College of Saint Scholastica next season. Just this past year, Chandler had 645 yards rushing with 9...
Watch Dan Hanger Face Another Comedy Of Errors Live On Duluth’s FOX 21 News
I've said it before and it continues to ring true today. Dan Hanger, the lead anchor for FOX 21 in Duluth, is one of a kind. He continues to have a unique, irreverent approach to the nightly local 9:00 p.m. newscast in Duluth. That approach has created truly memorable moments,...
boreal.org
Car vs train accident in Superior
At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
Comments / 0