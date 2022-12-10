Read full article on original website
Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights
The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Dec. 7-12, 2022
Several Mid-Penn boys hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Well-balanced offensive attack leads Red Land boys basketball to emphatic victory over James Buchanan
Red Land (2-2) jumped out to a sizable lead early in the contest and never looked back as the Patriots cruised to a 74-29 victory against James Buchanan (0-3) Monday. The Patriots led 23-5 by the end of the first quarter and 30-11 by the intermission and never let the Rockets back into contention.
Juniata girls basketball overcomes early deficit to down Newport 34-26
Newport took a 19-13 lead into halftime, but Juniata rode a stifling defensive performance in the second half to secure a 34-26 comeback victory Monday. The Indians allowed just 7 second-half points. Ava Shearer paced the Indians with 18 points, while teammate Regan Lowrey chipped in 9 points of her...
Undefeated William Penn hands Red Land girls basketball first loss of the season
Red Land was unable to overcome a slow first half as the Patriots dropped a 58-39 non-conference decision to William Penn Monday. The Patriots fell behind 36-15 by the intermission and were unable to claw back into contention. William Penn’s Ciarra Gibbs led all players with 23 points. Gibbs scored...
Shay Dyer, Madelyn Weibley lead West Perry past Susquenita
Shay Dyer and Madelyn Weibley helped lead the way for West Perry in a 34-22 win Saturday over Susquenita. Dyer and Weibley each had seven points. Allison Yoder and Alexsa Frederick each added six points. Grace Flickinger and Ayahna Fleisher each had six points for Susquenita.
Mechanicsburg’s Tonya Brown nominated for national field hockey coach of the year
Mechanicsburg’s storybook season concluded with a 1-0 overtime victory vs. Palmyra in the PIAA 2A field hockey final. It represented the program’s first championship when Gracyn Catalano netted the game-winning goal at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. It also represented all of the work and dedication that head...
Sights and Sounds: Harrisburg vs Saint Joseph’s Prep - video highlights
The Cougars were facing a monumental task Saturday night at Cumberland Valley High School when they faced off against St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA 6A state championship. The 41-6 victory for Prep gives the program its fifth state title in the last seven years. Harrisburg played with determination and fought until the very end. Temple commit Kyle Williams Jr. finished the game with 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Kennedy Cooper, Alexis Ferguson lead Central Dauphin past Central Columbia
Kennedy Cooper led the way Saturday as Central Dauphin took down Central Columbia, 35-27. Cooper had 13 points for the Rams. Alexis Ferguson added nine. Emmie Rowe led Central Columbia with nine.
Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’
Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
Harrisburg falls to St. Joe’s Prep in state championship
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to dethrone a perennial powerhouse like St. Joseph’s Prep. Harrisburg gave it their best shot, but the Cougars fell to the Hawks in the Class 6A state championship 42-7 on Saturday night. It’s the seventh state championship for St. Joseph’s Prep in school history. The Hawks came out of […]
3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title
Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
Nyilah Luckett’s 15 points not enough for CD East against Hanover
Nyilah Luckett had 15 points Saturday for CD East but it wasn’t enough in a 47-41 loss to Hanover. Aaleyah Whisenhunt added seven points for East.
Penn State star Joey Porter Jr. named Associated Press All-American
The national recognition keeps rolling in for Joey Porter Jr. Porter, Penn State’s star cornerback, was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday afternoon, his third All-America recognition so far. Last week, Porter was named a second-team All-American by both the Football Writers Association of America...
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/10/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 10. Claris Ina Knouse of Green Park entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter where she had resided for the past year and was under hospice care for the past six months. She was...
abc27.com
We Salute You: Robert Tenta
(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 salutes Robert Tenta. Tenta served in the Navy from 1957 to 1959 aboard USS Wasp. He was a longtime employee of Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot. He lived in Shippensburg and Newville and passed away this year. Tenta would have been 83 years old on Saturday.
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
