Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
MLive.com
See how Michigan runners finished in the Champs Sports National Championships
Saturday was a big day for six Michigan High School cross country runners. The student-athletes participated in the annual Champ Sports Cross Country National Championships in San Diego, and all six finished 18th or better.
abc12.com
$3.73 million Lotto 47 ticket sold in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Somebody's Christmas season just got a whole lot brighter. The Michigan Lottery says a Lotto 47 ticket sold at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston won a $3.73 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers are 04-07-08-18-25-35. The lucky winner has...
WILX-TV
Brayden Lape excited for final round of ‘The Voice’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The excitement is building across mid-Michigan as one of our competes to wins a national contest. Grass Lake’s Brayden Lape is the youngest finalist on this season of “The Voice.”. The 16-year-old high school sophomore told News 10 he still can’t believe a guy...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Michigan's Pine Knob Voted Best Amphitheater In The World
Pine Knob Music Theatre had nearly $37 million in reported ticket sales to rank as the world’s No. 1 concert amphitheater in 2022. Howard Handler, who is the president of 313 Presents, said in a press release,. “It gives us immense pride to have Pine Knob Music Theatre recognized...
Christmas movies filmed in Michigan to watch this season
Did you know Michigan is a filming location for a surprising number of Christmas movies? As you're gathering ideas for films to watch this holiday season, maybe add some of these to your list.
Detroit News
This Michigan amphitheater is ranked No. 1 in the world by Pollstar
Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert and live music industry, has ranked Pine Knob Music Theatre number one on the list of Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world. The Clarkston venue reported $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales for the 2022 season. It’s the cherry on top of...
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Harrison Twp. house has view of bay from swimming pool
A custom home on a lagoon near Lake St. Clair with a boat house, seven additional boat wells and a swimming pool that overlooks a bay is up for sale. Built in 1976, the house is located at 38371 Huron Pointe Drive near Lakeshore Drive and South River Road in Harrison Township. The home sits on a lagoon on Black Creek.
Long-time Northern Michigan Radio Broadcaster Retires After 50+ year Career
In the news business, people come and go. Whether we stay in one place for a few years, or an entire career, broadcasting is predictably unpredictable. But one Northern Michigan radio broadcaster is hanging up his headphones and turning off the microphone after a career of more than five decades.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
plymouthvoice.com
Northville Twp. Fire Department adds 7 – Excelling with 33 firefighters
Dec. 10, 2022 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. The Northville Township Fire Department welcomed the largest class of firefighter recruits in a decade last week. Seven firefighters/paramedics took the oath of office, creating a 37-member department. The firefighters were sworn in by Northville Township Clerk Roger Lundberg in a township hall ceremony in...
Where Da Heck Did Michigan’s “Yooper” Dialect Come From, Eh?
The "Yooper" dialect is one of the most recognizable speech patterns anywhere. Anyone who lives in Michigan knows about the "Yooper" dialect. Heck, even most of the country knows that you will only hear this dialect in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and parts of Wisconsin. But, where did it come from?
The Oakland Press
Gas prices in Michigan fall even further
An unleaded gallon of gasoline continues to get cheaper in Michigan, as prices continue a downward trend, according to AAA. And while prices of a gallon of gas are 85 cents lower than a month ago, they still remain about four cents more than a year ago. But after a...
fox2detroit.com
5th grade boy dies from flu
Dylan Witt, a fifth grade student in Metro Detroit, started feeling sick last week. After testing positive for the flu, he started having neck pain and throwing up before dying at Children's Hospital.
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
whmi.com
Keller Wins Recount for Hartland School Board Seat
A newcomer has beaten the incumbent in a recount of Nov. 8th election results in the Hartland Consolidated Schools Board of Education race. Greg Keller, who is employed as the director of business development at ATC Drivetrain in Farmington Hills, topped incumbent Michelle Hemeyer by 18 votes in a recount after the two had deadlocked in the Nov. 8th election.
The Oakland Press
Macomb Twp. man admits killing hawks after dispute with tree removal firm
A Macomb County man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot amid a dispute with a tree removal company. Arthur Anderson, 65, of Macomb Township, pleaded no contest earlier this month in 41A District Court in Shelby Township after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Friday. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is used as such at sentencing.
The Oakland Press
Oxford schools spend over $1.7 million for security
Oxford schools are now heavily invested in the security of their students. Back in June the district announced a list of additional security measures following a school shooting last fall. Those measures are all now in place. The price tag for those additional measures is $1.7 million. The largest expense...
chevydetroit.com
Trust these markets for your holiday feast
Hosting a holiday party comes with a long list of things to do and prepare, but one of the most important ones is centered around food. Gathering around the table or kitchen island with friends and family is a tradition many of us repeat year after year. For many of us, specific food-related traditions are at the core of our holiday memories because we only see these items once or twice a year. We’re really lucky to have a ton of local butchers, markets, and specialty stores in Metro Detroit to get these important food items for the holidays. Here are the places you want to go when doing your holiday party food shopping.
Comments / 0