Milford, MI

abc12.com

$3.73 million Lotto 47 ticket sold in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Somebody's Christmas season just got a whole lot brighter. The Michigan Lottery says a Lotto 47 ticket sold at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston won a $3.73 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers are 04-07-08-18-25-35. The lucky winner has...
CLARKSTON, MI
Detroit News

This Michigan amphitheater is ranked No. 1 in the world by Pollstar

Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert and live music industry, has ranked Pine Knob Music Theatre number one on the list of Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world. The Clarkston venue reported $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales for the 2022 season. It’s the cherry on top of...
CLARKSTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Gas prices in Michigan fall even further

An unleaded gallon of gasoline continues to get cheaper in Michigan, as prices continue a downward trend, according to AAA. And while prices of a gallon of gas are 85 cents lower than a month ago, they still remain about four cents more than a year ago. But after a...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

5th grade boy dies from flu

Dylan Witt, a fifth grade student in Metro Detroit, started feeling sick last week. After testing positive for the flu, he started having neck pain and throwing up before dying at Children's Hospital.
The Grand Rapids Press

In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Keller Wins Recount for Hartland School Board Seat

A newcomer has beaten the incumbent in a recount of Nov. 8th election results in the Hartland Consolidated Schools Board of Education race. Greg Keller, who is employed as the director of business development at ATC Drivetrain in Farmington Hills, topped incumbent Michelle Hemeyer by 18 votes in a recount after the two had deadlocked in the Nov. 8th election.
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Macomb Twp. man admits killing hawks after dispute with tree removal firm

A Macomb County man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot amid a dispute with a tree removal company. Arthur Anderson, 65, of Macomb Township, pleaded no contest earlier this month in 41A District Court in Shelby Township after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Friday. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is used as such at sentencing.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oxford schools spend over $1.7 million for security

Oxford schools are now heavily invested in the security of their students. Back in June the district announced a list of additional security measures following a school shooting last fall. Those measures are all now in place. The price tag for those additional measures is $1.7 million. The largest expense...
chevydetroit.com

Trust these markets for your holiday feast

Hosting a holiday party comes with a long list of things to do and prepare, but one of the most important ones is centered around food. Gathering around the table or kitchen island with friends and family is a tradition many of us repeat year after year. For many of us, specific food-related traditions are at the core of our holiday memories because we only see these items once or twice a year. We’re really lucky to have a ton of local butchers, markets, and specialty stores in Metro Detroit to get these important food items for the holidays. Here are the places you want to go when doing your holiday party food shopping.
DETROIT, MI

