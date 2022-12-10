The OABCIG basketball teams swept past East Sac County on Saturday afternoon, the girls winning 52-48 and the boys winning 54-44 The girl's game saw a see-saw affair. The OABCIG Falcons opened up the scoring on a 5-0 run. The East Sac County Raiders would score two minutes into the game and go on a 14-8 run to lead 14-13 before the Falcons hit a buzzer-beating three to 16-14 after one. In the second quarter, the Raiders would tie the game on two separate occasions before the Falcons used a late 7-2 run to lead 31-26 at the half. The teams played lock-down defense in the third as the Raiders would use an 8-3 quarter to tie the game at 34. The Raiders would hold a 41-36 third quarter. Following that the Falcons would go on an 11-0 run to lead 47-41 with under two minutes to go. The Raiders would get as close as 49-48 with 40 seconds to go but that would be as close as they would get. The Falcons would go on to win 52-48. Falcons lead by Alex Schroeder with 18, Raiders lead by Mary Bontrager with 16. Falcons improve to 1-3, Raiders now 0-4.

LAKE VIEW, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO