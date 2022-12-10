Read full article on original website
Dale Ivar Frantz, age 86, of Laurens
Dale Ivar Frantz, age 86, of Laurens, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Saturday, December 10, 2022, from the Laurens Care Center in Laurens, Iowa. Celebration of Life is 1:30 PM, Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Laurens, Iowa, with Rev. Deb Parkison officiating.
Bird Flu Confirmed in Ida County Turkey Flock
A case of avian influenza has been confirmed in Ida County. According to agriculture officials, the affected site is a commercial turkey flock. This marks the first confirmed case of bird flu in an Ida County flock this year. There have now been 30 flocks infected with bird flu in...
Makeup Event Planned for Miracle on Lake Avenue
A makeup event for the Storm Lake Miracle on Lake Avenue will be held this Thursday, December 15th from 5:30 to 8pm. According to Storm Lake United, residents should plan for festive activities, warming stations, and deals from downtown businesses throughout that evening. Keep tabs on the Storm Lake United Facebook page for more information, or check with businesses to find out specific events that they'll have going on.
More Area Turkey Flocks Infected with Bird Flu
More cases of bird flu have been confirmed in commercial turkey flocks in the area over the last few days. Agriculture officials today (Sun) confirmed cases in Buena Vista and Cherokee counties. On Friday, bird flu was confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in Sac county. Bird flu has now...
Storm System Set to Move Through the Area Starting Later Today ; Freezing Rain a Possibility
Icy conditions could very well be on the horizon in the Storm Lake area. National Weather Service in Sioux Falls meteorologist Peter Rogers says there is a potential for freezing rain and ice accumulations later this (Mon) evening through tomorrow (Tues) morning...(audio clip below :33 ) Along with potential ice...
OABCIG basketball teams sweep East Sac County
The OABCIG basketball teams swept past East Sac County on Saturday afternoon, the girls winning 52-48 and the boys winning 54-44 The girl's game saw a see-saw affair. The OABCIG Falcons opened up the scoring on a 5-0 run. The East Sac County Raiders would score two minutes into the game and go on a 14-8 run to lead 14-13 before the Falcons hit a buzzer-beating three to 16-14 after one. In the second quarter, the Raiders would tie the game on two separate occasions before the Falcons used a late 7-2 run to lead 31-26 at the half. The teams played lock-down defense in the third as the Raiders would use an 8-3 quarter to tie the game at 34. The Raiders would hold a 41-36 third quarter. Following that the Falcons would go on an 11-0 run to lead 47-41 with under two minutes to go. The Raiders would get as close as 49-48 with 40 seconds to go but that would be as close as they would get. The Falcons would go on to win 52-48. Falcons lead by Alex Schroeder with 18, Raiders lead by Mary Bontrager with 16. Falcons improve to 1-3, Raiders now 0-4.
