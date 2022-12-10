ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Annual Gift of Lights ceremony held at UHC

By Joe Lint
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaRfX_0jdofY6u00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Since 2001, United Hospital Center (UHC) has been holding a “Gift of Lights Ceremony” that memorializes hospice patients who have passed. Thursday night’s ceremony had the names of those who are no longer with us read while candles were lit to represent their light will always shine.

“The purpose of the whole lighting ceremony is to continue your loved ones life, continue to memorialize them, continue to let them be part of your everyday life,” said Devany Yearsley, WVU Medicine hospice volunteer coordinator. “It’s just our way to let others know that they are the light of this world, they are still here with us and we can still honor them in every way that we can.”

Nutter Fort VFD welcomes Santa Claus to town
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mT7BG_0jdofY6u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zbfil_0jdofY6u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4F3t_0jdofY6u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aurHU_0jdofY6u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lkJD_0jdofY6u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obxbC_0jdofY6u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik6Zm_0jdofY6u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQLbk_0jdofY6u00

Additionally, the ceremony lit up a Christmas tree that will remain lit until January 1, 2023.

The Gift of Light Christmas tree is located in the VA Memorial Garden in between the Louis A. Johnson VA Memorial Hospital and the Clarksburg amphitheater.

“Holidays are difficult for everybody especially those who are going thru those hard times, now’s the time to as any day and every day to let your love one’s know how much you care, life is a gift to us all and everyday we need to realize that.”

If you or a family member is going through tough times and need someone to talk to for bereavement services, UHC services can be reached here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU Medicine Children’s hosts tree lighting celebration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Medicine Children’s held a holiday celebration bringing joy and cheer to the children and families. Patients and staff members gathered in front of the hospital to flip the switch and light the tree while enjoying hot chocolate and musical entertainment provided by the WVU School of Music Community Music […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy