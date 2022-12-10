ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

northernnewsnow.com

Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead

DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Pack Celebrates 140 Years

DULUTH, Minn. – “It’s our 140th anniversary of doing business in Duluth, Minnesota,” Duluth Pack President and CEO, Tom Sega says. Duluth Pack, America’s oldest canvas and leather pack and bag maker turned 140 on Monday. “We’re older than sliced bread, we are older than...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Holiday Markets Held Across Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, Minn — A bunch of local markets popped up today to cater to people’s holiday needs. At Peace Church, the Neighbor-Made Fair hosted 35 vendors, selling gifts and crafts ranging from handmade jewelry to custom paintings. This is Neighbor-Made’s tenth year providing customers with gifts for the holidays.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

‘The Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth

2023 could be your lucky year! The Price Is Right Live is coming to the Twin Ports and you have a chance to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The live game show will be headed to the DECC. We all know about The Price Is Right. I used to...
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

North Shore residents prepare for significant snowfall this week

A slow-moving weather system is expected to roll across the WTIP listening area in the middle of the week. The snow is expected to begin Tuesday after midnight. Snow is expected to fall most of the day Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday night, an estimated 12” to 16” is expected...
COOK COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me

My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

Duluth shows off its holiday season spirit

DULUTH, Minn — The city of Duluth has plenty of holiday spirit to share with visitors in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas. The city is known for a number of festive activities during the month of December, including the famous Bentleyville Tour of Lights. Here's a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Lester River Sawmill Under New Ownership

DULUTH, Minn. — Lester River Sawmill has been in operation for over 40 years and just recently went through a change of ownership. You might ask what inspires someone to purchase a sawmill, but for new owner Will Feyder, it was the next logical step in this chapter of his life.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Seaway Port Having a Good Year

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Seaway Port started this season sluggishly, according to Jason Hron, the director of communications for the port, but since then it’s been improving. “It was a slow start to the season this year in terms of total tonnage, but each month since mid-summer...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Salvation Army In Need Of Gifts For Teens

DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and the Duluth Salvation Army is still in need of donations, especially gifts for teenagers. Right now, the bins for teens are only half-full compared to other bins that are overflowing with toys. The Salvation Army said in a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

“Deck the Halls” Event Held at Enger Lofts

DULUTH, MN – Shops at Enger Lofts in Duluth hosted their first ever Deck the Halls event. The six retail shops organized the free event where local makers held an artisan market full of crafts and handmade items. Live music filled the decorated halls with cheer, and there were plenty of outdoor activities including s’more making, photos with Santa, and a photo wall as well as a chance to meet a sled dog.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer

DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
DULUTH, MN
B105

All About That Quirky Snow Moment In Merry Kiss Cam

You have been hearing a lot about Merry Kiss Cam, the romantic comedy Christmas movie that was filmed in Duluth earlier this year! We have been learning about it since crews rolled into town over six months ago through this moment, when the movie is finally out for the world to see.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Car vs train accident in Superior

At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Light snow and freezing drizzle end tonight

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 10 , 2022. Light snow and freezing drizzle will end tonight. Up to another inch of accumulation possible in eastern portions of the Arrowhead through early Sunday morning. Roads may be slippery. Areas of fog likely overnight. Visibility may be as low as 1/4 mile in spots. Use caution if traveling tonight.
DULUTH, MN

