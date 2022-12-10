ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

MarketRealist

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Campaigns for Approval of Albertsons Merger

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen is running into roadblocks in the company’s $24.6 billion proposed merger with competitor Albertsons. Democrats in Congress are concerned about antitrust issues regarding the merger. Article continues below advertisement. When McMullen asked Republican lawmakers for help to block the Democrats' attempts to regulate the merger,...
Washington Examiner

Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory

A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
ARIZONA STATE
Futurism

Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees

The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
Reuters

Britain eyes trade agreements with California, Utah

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain this week inked an agreement aimed at boosting trade and investment with South Carolina, its third such deal with a U.S. state, and is seeking similar deals with California and Utah, the UK junior trade minister, Greg Hands, said on Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Uber Eats Will Pay $10 Million To Chicago In Illegal Practices Settlement

For Uber Eats' 81 million customers (via Business of Apps), the meal delivery service is both convenient and beneficial. However, the service has been hit with numerous lawsuits that argue otherwise. Back in the spring, three consumers sued Uber Eats (along with other apps such as Postmates and DoorDash) for rolling out business practices that allegedly contributed to higher than necessary prices and egregious fees for restaurant patrons, per CNBC.
CHICAGO, IL
dallasexpress.com

Kroger-Albertsons Merger Raises Concern

A proposed merger between retail giants Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. Inc. has sparked scrutiny by congressional leaders over the potential for anticompetitive behavior. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust panel recently questioned the heads of Kroger and Albertsons about whether a union between the two could result in potential price abuses.
NBC News

Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts

As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Walmart Plans to Offer BNPL Loans Through Its Fintech Venture - Report

(Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The retail giant last...
thediwire.com

SEC Files Charges in $57 Million Office Space Investment Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges last week against James Robinson and David Kennedy in connection with an investment scheme that defrauded investors out of more than $57 million. The SEC previously charged the principal of the scheme and associated entities with securities fraud. The SEC alleges that between...

