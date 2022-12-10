ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Dec. 7-12, 2022

Several Mid-Penn boys hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights

The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Sights and Sounds: Harrisburg vs Saint Joseph’s Prep - video highlights

The Cougars were facing a monumental task Saturday night at Cumberland Valley High School when they faced off against St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA 6A state championship. The 41-6 victory for Prep gives the program its fifth state title in the last seven years. Harrisburg played with determination and fought until the very end. Temple commit Kyle Williams Jr. finished the game with 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg falls to St. Joe’s Prep in state championship

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to dethrone a perennial powerhouse like St. Joseph’s Prep. Harrisburg gave it their best shot, but the Cougars fell to the Hawks in the Class 6A state championship 42-7 on Saturday night. It’s the seventh state championship for St. Joseph’s Prep in school history. The Hawks came out of […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’

Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss

Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
Shore News Network

Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident

MT. CARMEL, PA – Nine members of the Mt. Carmel High School football team have been charged with hazing, resulting from multiple incidents where juveniles were burned with sparklers at the home of the team’s captain. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed charges against nine former Mount Carmel High School football players. According to the charges, Mount Carmel High School football team members were accused of hazing in 2020 following a referral from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office. “In two separate incidents, football players were invited to football captain Reed Witowski’s house to watch game The post Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
PennLive.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code delivers $100 in free bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass free

Dimers.com provides exclusive content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this FanDuel promo code, new players in Ohio looking to bet on any game in 2023 can get $100 in free bets with this early registration bonus, by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Basketball fans will be particularly pleased, as this Ohio sign-up offer also provides three months of NBA League Pass completely free, just for registering.
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

Former Girl Scouts CEO dies at 107 at Pa. home

Frances Hesselbein, the former CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA who was known internationally for her service and leadership in the nonprofit and corporate worlds, has died at her home in the Lehigh Valley. She was 107. The Girl Scouts and other organizations announced Hesselbein’s death on Sunday with...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy