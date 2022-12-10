Read full article on original website
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Juniata girls basketball overcomes early deficit to down Newport 34-26
Newport took a 19-13 lead into halftime, but Juniata rode a stifling defensive performance in the second half to secure a 34-26 comeback victory Monday. The Indians allowed just 7 second-half points. Ava Shearer paced the Indians with 18 points, while teammate Regan Lowrey chipped in 9 points of her...
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Dec. 7-12, 2022
Several Mid-Penn boys hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Undefeated William Penn hands Red Land girls basketball first loss of the season
Red Land was unable to overcome a slow first half as the Patriots dropped a 58-39 non-conference decision to William Penn Monday. The Patriots fell behind 36-15 by the intermission and were unable to claw back into contention. William Penn’s Ciarra Gibbs led all players with 23 points. Gibbs scored...
Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights
The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
Sights and Sounds: Harrisburg vs Saint Joseph’s Prep - video highlights
The Cougars were facing a monumental task Saturday night at Cumberland Valley High School when they faced off against St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA 6A state championship. The 41-6 victory for Prep gives the program its fifth state title in the last seven years. Harrisburg played with determination and fought until the very end. Temple commit Kyle Williams Jr. finished the game with 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Well-balanced offensive attack leads Red Land boys basketball to emphatic victory over James Buchanan
Red Land (2-2) jumped out to a sizable lead early in the contest and never looked back as the Patriots cruised to a 74-29 victory against James Buchanan (0-3) Monday. The Patriots led 23-5 by the end of the first quarter and 30-11 by the intermission and never let the Rockets back into contention.
Harrisburg falls to St. Joe’s Prep in state championship
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to dethrone a perennial powerhouse like St. Joseph’s Prep. Harrisburg gave it their best shot, but the Cougars fell to the Hawks in the Class 6A state championship 42-7 on Saturday night. It’s the seventh state championship for St. Joseph’s Prep in school history. The Hawks came out of […]
3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title
Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
Mechanicsburg’s Tonya Brown nominated for national field hockey coach of the year
Mechanicsburg’s storybook season concluded with a 1-0 overtime victory vs. Palmyra in the PIAA 2A field hockey final. It represented the program’s first championship when Gracyn Catalano netted the game-winning goal at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. It also represented all of the work and dedication that head...
Kennedy Cooper, Alexis Ferguson lead Central Dauphin past Central Columbia
Kennedy Cooper led the way Saturday as Central Dauphin took down Central Columbia, 35-27. Cooper had 13 points for the Rams. Alexis Ferguson added nine. Emmie Rowe led Central Columbia with nine.
Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’
Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden turns in impressive run at Champs Sports national cross country championships
Two weeks ago, Central Dauphin senior TJ Roden earned the opportunity of a lifetime by placing 10th at the Northeast regional cross country meet in New York City and qualifying for the Champs Sports (formerly Footlocker) national XC championships in San Diego. On Saturday Roden’s dream was realized with a...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident
MT. CARMEL, PA – Nine members of the Mt. Carmel High School football team have been charged with hazing, resulting from multiple incidents where juveniles were burned with sparklers at the home of the team’s captain. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed charges against nine former Mount Carmel High School football players. According to the charges, Mount Carmel High School football team members were accused of hazing in 2020 following a referral from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office. “In two separate incidents, football players were invited to football captain Reed Witowski’s house to watch game The post Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $124 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 16-31-50-55-61,...
Former Girl Scouts CEO dies at 107 at Pa. home
Frances Hesselbein, the former CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA who was known internationally for her service and leadership in the nonprofit and corporate worlds, has died at her home in the Lehigh Valley. She was 107. The Girl Scouts and other organizations announced Hesselbein’s death on Sunday with...
