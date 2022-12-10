Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Orange City Unity Christian manhandles Akron-Westfield 68-33
Orange City Unity Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Akron-Westfield during a 68-33 blowout on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 2, Akron-Westfield faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Orange City Unity Christian took...
Sioux City Journal
Orange City Unity Christian takes victory lap past Akron-Westfield 79-56
Orange City Unity Christian stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 79-56 win over Akron-Westfield in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 1, Orange City Unity Christian squared off with LeMars in a basketball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by...
Sioux City Journal
Kingsley-Pierson stops Alta-Aurelia in snug affair 48-42
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Kingsley-Pierson didn't mind, dispatching Alta-Aurelia 48-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 12. The last time Kingsley-Pierson and Alta-Aurelia played in a 69-29 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here. You're...
Sioux City Journal
Hinton dominates Lawton-Bronson 67-24
Hinton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Lawton-Bronson during this 67-24 victory at Lawton-Bronson High on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. The last time Hinton and Lawton-Bronson played in a 58-35 game on December 11, 2021. For more, click here. In recent action on December...
Sioux City Journal
Homer pushes over Correctionville River Valley 52-42
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Homer prevailed over Correctionville River Valley 52-42 in a Nebraska boys basketball matchup on December 10. Last season, Homer and Correctionville River Valley squared off with January 10, 2022 at Correctionville River Valley High School last...
Sioux City Journal
Hinton rides to cruise-control win over Lawton-Bronson 67-24
It would have taken a herculean effort for Lawton-Bronson to claim this one, and Hinton wouldn't allow that in a 67-24 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. The last time Hinton and Lawton-Bronson played in a 58-35 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here. In...
Sioux City Journal
Sergeant Bluff woman earns taekwondo black belt at age 70
SIOUX CITY -- For more than 30 years, Maria Williams was an elementary school teacher. After retiring five years ago, the longtime teacher decided to become a student again. "Retiring doesn't mean giving up on your dreams," the Sergeant Bluff woman explained. "I needed to challenge myself." That's why Williams...
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Davenport Assumption is state runner-up, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan also compete in Class V Jazz
Davenport Assumption placed second in Class V Jazz on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton took sixth and Bishop Heelan was 11th at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Assumption received 370 points from the four-judge panel, taking second behind Dubuque Wahlert...
Sioux City Journal
Beaumier-Beals
Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier. The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo. The bride is a 2009 graduate of...
Sioux City Journal
Delores Bogenrief
Delores Bogenrief of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday today with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at Aggie’s on 107 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff. The open house is hosted by her children Cheryl and Craig Hart, Ron Bogenrief and Wendy Lefler, and Kathy Bogenrief. Delores requests no gifts but your presence will delight her.
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Areas of freezing fog. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Longtime Nebraska lawmaker from South Sioux City dies at 90
As a young military man, Leo “Pat” Engel could have chosen a career in the Central Intelligence Agency. Instead, he returned to his hometown of South Sioux City, where he spent a lifetime selling insurance and serving his community and state. He held numerous elected public offices and volunteer positions, including 15 years in the Nebraska Legislature.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City school nonprofit director to be employed by the district, but paid by the foundation
SIOUX CITY – The executive director of the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation will be employed by the Sioux City Community School District, but it won't cost the district. The move is aimed at saving the foundation money on accounting, payroll and benefits, said school board president Dan Greenwell during Monday's school board meeting.
Sioux City Journal
THE REGULARS: Siouxland is a generous community
Christmas is upon us, two weeks from today, and we all know what that means -- lots of things happening. Already there have been Christmas shows, the downtown Christmas parade, followed by the lighting of the holiday lights. Also it is crunch time for finishing shopping, holiday parties and possibly gaining weight. Yesterday, was the Yellow Dog Auction and I cannot tell you who the winning bidder is because this article had to be in by Thursday. I can tell you I did not buy the dog.
Sioux City Journal
Gunshot noises played over loudspeaker at Briar Cliff dorm causes commotion early Sunday
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after midnight Sunday, the sound of gunshots rang out at a Briar Cliff University dormitory, prompting a significant police response. As it would turn out, the noise came from a loudspeaker. Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, "multiple calls" were received from Alverno Hall, a dormitory at...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Public Schools Foundation continuing to collect winter clothing
SIOUX CITY -- Karen Harrison is a firm believer in the power of 25. "For instance, if a person donates $25 a year to a favorite cause, he can make a difference," she said. "Let's say 100 people donate $25 and can really make a difference." Such things are weighing...
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: Jensen Dealerships
ABOUT THE DONOR: Jensen Dealerships, in Sioux City and Le Mars, is proud to serve Siouxland with quality Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Jensen Dealerships also offers an extensive pre-owned inventory. Not only does Jensen's offer quality sales, but the dealerships also have service departments that are second to none.
Sioux City Journal
Bird flu found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee County, Buena Vista County
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Bird flu has been detected at commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee County and Buena Vista County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Sunday. The impacted operators have not been identified. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a very contagious...
Comments / 0