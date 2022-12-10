Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Watch A.J. Griffin Make Insane Buzzer-Beater to Lift Hawks Over Bulls
Watch A.J. Griffin make insane buzzer-beater to lift Hawks over Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Down by one, 0.5 seconds remaining, an in-bounds pass caught in mid-air by a player with his back to the basket... No problem!. The Atlanta Hawks' A.J. Griffin was in that very predicament...
NBC Los Angeles
LeBron James, Anthony Davis Carry Lakers Past Pistons, 124-117
LeBron James scored 35 points, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-117 on Sunday night. Davis also had seven assists as the Lakers overcame 38 points from Bojan Bogdanovic to end a three-game losing streak. Lonnie Walker IV added 18 points for Los Angeles and Russell Westbrook had 11 points and nine assists.
NBC Los Angeles
Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Report: Pistons’ Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cade Cunningham’s sophomore season is seemingly over. The Detroit Pistons guard and 2021 No. 1 overall pick reportedly will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season after opting to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Los Angeles
Deebo Samuel Carted Off With Ankle Injury During 49ers-Buccaneers Game
Emotional Deebo sustains left ankle injury, carted off field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury during the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and was taken on a cart to the locker room. The 49ers initially said Samuel...
NBC Los Angeles
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Carted Off Field With Non-Contact Injury Vs. Patriots
Kyler Murray carted off field with non-contact injury vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium after just three plays. Murray scrambled on a first-down play and suffered a...
NBC Los Angeles
Cowboys Sign Ex-Colts Star T.Y. Hilton Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit
Cowboys sign ex-Colts star T.Y. Hilton amid OBJ pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Dallas Cowboys have added a multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. No, not Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas has signed four-time Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday afternoon. Hilton, 32, spent each of...
Baker’s World Series title among best sports moments of 2022
Dusty Baker’s run to a World Series title win was one of the several memorable sports stories in 2022, on and off the field. One of the most respected people in baseball, the one thing missing from Baker’s resume: a World Series ring as a manager. Baker finally...
