LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community is being asked to help identify three people who broke into a Radcliff smoke shop over the weekend. According to a post from a person identifying themselves as the manager of the Radcliff Plaza Shopping Center, it happened Sunday at the Mr. Tobacco Smoke Shop at 849 N. Dixie Blvd. in Radcliff. A video with the post shows someone using an object to smash the front window. The three thieves then entered the business and filled bags with merchandise before bolting back out the shattered window.

RADCLIFF, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO