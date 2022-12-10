Read full article on original website
1 person in critical condition after shooting at Jefferson Mall, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager male is in critical condition after a shooting at Jefferson Mall on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. The report of the shooting came around 4:45 p.m. at the mall located on Outer Loop in Okolona. LMPD said the scene was secure as of 5:25 p.m.
59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
3 people shot in separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after three separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and South 7th Street. Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
LMPD searching for missing 17-year-old boy last seen in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered missing 17-year-old boy. Joseph Abbott was last seen in the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday. Abbott is 5-foot-11, and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Abbott suffers from medical...
Jeffersonville police arrest 2 suspects in October homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police arrested two suspects in connection with an October homicide. Le'Shawndre T. Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, both from Louisville, are facing several charges in the death of La'Aundra Owens, of Louisville. Around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, Owens was shot to death in a...
Police in Radcliff searching for suspects after 'smash and grab' at smoke shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community is being asked to help identify three people who broke into a Radcliff smoke shop over the weekend. According to a post from a person identifying themselves as the manager of the Radcliff Plaza Shopping Center, it happened Sunday at the Mr. Tobacco Smoke Shop at 849 N. Dixie Blvd. in Radcliff. A video with the post shows someone using an object to smash the front window. The three thieves then entered the business and filled bags with merchandise before bolting back out the shattered window.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Crittenden Drive closed for several hours after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Northbound lanes on Interstate 65 near Crittenden Drive were closed for more than an hour due to a three-vehicle crash. TRIMARC reported the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 3 p.m. Louisville Metro Police said a vehicle lost control and hit another vehicle on the roadway. LMPD spokesperson...
Man injured after being shot while sitting in car on McDonald's parking lot, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot while sitting in a car on McDonald's parking lot Saturday. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting shortly before noon in the parking lot of McDonald's located in the 1200 block of West Broadway.
Louisville Fire Department unveils new all-hazard response boat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Fire Department unveiled a new boat on Monday to help with emergency situations. The 42-foot long, 29,000-pound all-hazard response boat can be used to help fight fires and hazmat situations, for medical responses, mass casualty evacuations, rescues and towing for stranded boaters. The boat...
Elizabethtown group supporting mothers grieving with loss of a child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a child can feel even more painful during the holidays, but a group of women has found comfort and community in the midst of grief. With heavy hearts, a group of local mothers in Elizabethtown founded "Moms Left Behind." The group that meets weekly gathered on Sunday evening.
Hole Lotta Love Donuts in Elizabethtown closes after 10 months in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet Sunday for a sweet spot in Elizabethtown. Hole Lotta Love Donuts closed its doors permanently on Sunday. The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities. Owners...
South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
JCPS holds donation event to help Louisville families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) held an annual event to donate to families in need. The "Take What You Can Tote" event allows attendees to come and take as much as they can carry to their cars. The school district's clothing assistance program has a warehouse full of clothes, shoes, accessories, toys and make up.
Santa makes it snow to celebrate Jude's Jingle Tree
Help decorate Jude's Jingle Tree and make a donation to Louisville's Home of the Innocents. WDRB will match the first $5,000 given to help the children served by the Home of the Innocents. The deadline for ornaments is Dec. 28, but you can donate anytime.
LMPD touting successful year taking drugs, guns, gangs off the streets of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is touting a successful year in taking down some of the most violent criminals in Louisville. The unit commander for the department's Criminal Interdiction Division (CID) — which focuses on drugs, gangs and guns — credits that success to a better approach.
JCPS teacher, baseball coach removed from classroom amid investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said a high school baseball coach and teacher was removed from the classroom amid an investigation. The district said Kevin O'Donnell was reassigned and doesn't have contact with students. O'Donnell is a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and the assistant baseball coach at Eastern High School.
The Real Young Prodigys accepts $500,000 award on national TV on behalf of Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won a huge award on national television Monday. Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known. The...
3 people honored with Louisville award for efforts in sustainability
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored three people Monday morning for their efforts in sustainability. Russ Barnett, Margaret Carreiro and David Wicks received the Joan Riehm Environmental Leadership Award, which honors the memory of former Deputy Mayor Joan Riehm, a lifelong advocate of making the city more green.
JCPS school choice applications deadline set for Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The application deadline for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Choice Zone Schools is almost here. JCPS families who live in the new school choice zone, predominately in west Louisville, have until Friday to apply for school next year. For the first time, students who live in...
Real Young Prodigys to be featured on Tamron Hall Show on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group will be featured on national television on Monday. The Real Young Prodigys will appear on Tamron Hall Show. The youth group uses hip hop to raise awareness about social justice. They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community...
