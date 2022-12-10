ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

wdrb.com

59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 people shot in separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after three separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and South 7th Street. Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersonville police arrest 2 suspects in October homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police arrested two suspects in connection with an October homicide. Le'Shawndre T. Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, both from Louisville, are facing several charges in the death of La'Aundra Owens, of Louisville. Around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, Owens was shot to death in a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police in Radcliff searching for suspects after 'smash and grab' at smoke shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community is being asked to help identify three people who broke into a Radcliff smoke shop over the weekend. According to a post from a person identifying themselves as the manager of the Radcliff Plaza Shopping Center, it happened Sunday at the Mr. Tobacco Smoke Shop at 849 N. Dixie Blvd. in Radcliff. A video with the post shows someone using an object to smash the front window. The three thieves then entered the business and filled bags with merchandise before bolting back out the shattered window.
RADCLIFF, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Fire Department unveils new all-hazard response boat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Fire Department unveiled a new boat on Monday to help with emergency situations. The 42-foot long, 29,000-pound all-hazard response boat can be used to help fight fires and hazmat situations, for medical responses, mass casualty evacuations, rescues and towing for stranded boaters. The boat...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown group supporting mothers grieving with loss of a child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a child can feel even more painful during the holidays, but a group of women has found comfort and community in the midst of grief. With heavy hearts, a group of local mothers in Elizabethtown founded "Moms Left Behind." The group that meets weekly gathered on Sunday evening.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS holds donation event to help Louisville families in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) held an annual event to donate to families in need. The "Take What You Can Tote" event allows attendees to come and take as much as they can carry to their cars. The school district's clothing assistance program has a warehouse full of clothes, shoes, accessories, toys and make up.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Santa makes it snow to celebrate Jude's Jingle Tree

Help decorate Jude's Jingle Tree and make a donation to Louisville's Home of the Innocents. WDRB will match the first $5,000 given to help the children served by the Home of the Innocents. The deadline for ornaments is Dec. 28, but you can donate anytime.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS teacher, baseball coach removed from classroom amid investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said a high school baseball coach and teacher was removed from the classroom amid an investigation. The district said Kevin O'Donnell was reassigned and doesn't have contact with students. O'Donnell is a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and the assistant baseball coach at Eastern High School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 people honored with Louisville award for efforts in sustainability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored three people Monday morning for their efforts in sustainability. Russ Barnett, Margaret Carreiro and David Wicks received the Joan Riehm Environmental Leadership Award, which honors the memory of former Deputy Mayor Joan Riehm, a lifelong advocate of making the city more green.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS school choice applications deadline set for Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The application deadline for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Choice Zone Schools is almost here. JCPS families who live in the new school choice zone, predominately in west Louisville, have until Friday to apply for school next year. For the first time, students who live in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Real Young Prodigys to be featured on Tamron Hall Show on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group will be featured on national television on Monday. The Real Young Prodigys will appear on Tamron Hall Show. The youth group uses hip hop to raise awareness about social justice. They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community...
LOUISVILLE, KY

