Hendersonville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLOS.com

Authorities ID pedestrian in hit-and-run involving Buncombe County detention officer

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more information about a hit-and-run Friday night in Yancey County, including the name of the pedestrian involved. A release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said detention officer William Monroe Martin, 41, was taken into custody Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and charged with felony hit/run fail to stop personal injury.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asphalt repairs to cause closures along I-26; detour information here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, the lights will remain green longer on an overnight detour for Interstate 26 West traffic. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close I-26 West between Airport Road (Exit 40) and Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) for four straight nights starting Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, night to repair sections of asphalt.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Pickens County crash

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash in Easley on Monday morning. The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 123 in Easley. The crash happened around 9...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly Accident in Easley

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
EASLEY, SC
Queen City News

4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
UNION COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

