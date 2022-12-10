Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Head-on collision in Asheville sends two people to the hospital; traffic impacted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews were on scene of a head-on collision in Asheville Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) tweeted at 12:53 p.m. that crews were at the scene of a two-car crash on Riverside Drive under the Haywood Road bridge.
WYFF4.com
5 tractors-trailers destroyed, 2 others damaged at Spartanburg County business, chief says
REIDVILLE, S.C. — Five tractor-trailers were destroyed by fire over the weekend in Spartanburg County. Reidville Fire Battalion Chief Todd Mason said the fire was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Benore Logistics in Greer. Mason said it appears a mechanical issue started the fire,...
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
WLOS.com
Authorities ID pedestrian in hit-and-run involving Buncombe County detention officer
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more information about a hit-and-run Friday night in Yancey County, including the name of the pedestrian involved. A release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said detention officer William Monroe Martin, 41, was taken into custody Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and charged with felony hit/run fail to stop personal injury.
Hams spill from overturned tractor-trailer onto Highway 74 in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Transportation crews spent Monday morning clearing hams that spilled from a tractor-trailer onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 74. According to an officer with the Monroe Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. that day in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Fowler Secrest Road.
WLOS.com
Asphalt repairs to cause closures along I-26; detour information here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, the lights will remain green longer on an overnight detour for Interstate 26 West traffic. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close I-26 West between Airport Road (Exit 40) and Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) for four straight nights starting Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, night to repair sections of asphalt.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Pickens County crash
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash in Easley on Monday morning. The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 123 in Easley. The crash happened around 9...
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
FOX Carolina
2 men hospitalized following overnight shooting in Greenville Co, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that took place overnight and left two people hurt. Deputies said around 1:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road. Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.
Police: 6 vehicles broken into in Upstate parking garage
Police said six vehicles were broken into Sunday evening in a downtown Spartanburg parking garage.
49-Year-Old Curt Lamar Talley Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Rabun County (Rabun County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Rabun County on Friday evening. The accident happened at North Johnson Avenue on US 441 at around 6:33 p.m. Georgia State police claim that Chamblee was traveling north when it entered the left southbound lane in an effort to pass.
FOX Carolina
Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
House fire under investigation in Spartanburg Co.
A vacant home in Spartanburg is now the center of an active fire investigation.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
WYFF4.com
2 injured in early morning shooting at Greenville County bar and grill, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people. According to deputies, they were called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road at 1:13 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots. The business at that location is El Tri Bar and...
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
Convicted felon faces gun charges in NC
A convicted felon is facing a gun charge in McDowell County.
