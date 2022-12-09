ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
No. 1 Houston (9-0) did not play. Next:vs. Alabama, Saturday.

No. 2 Texas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Saturday.

No. 3 Virginia (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Houston, Saturday, Dec. 17.

No. 4 Purdue (9-0) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.

No. 5 UConn (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. LIU Brooklyn, Saturday.

No. 6 Kansas (8-1) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

No. 7 Tennessee (8-1) did not play. Next: at. No. 13 Maryland, Sunday.

No. 8 Alabama (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Houston, Saturday.

No. 9 Arkansas (8-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

No. 10 Arizona (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Indiana, Saturday.

No. 11 Auburn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Saturday

No. 12 Baylor (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Sunday, Dec. 18.

No. 13 Maryland (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 14 Indiana (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Arizona, Saturday.

No. 15 Duke (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, Saturday.

No. 16 Kentucky (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Yale, Saturday.

No. 17 Illinois (7-2) did no play. Next: vs. Penn St., Saturday.

No. 18 Gonzaga (7-3) beat Washington 77-60. Next: vs. N. Illinois, Monday.

No. 19 UCLA (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Denver, Saturday.

No. 20 Iowa St. (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese, Sunday.

No. 21 Creighton (6-3) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

No. 22 San Diego St. (7-2) did not play. Next: at Saint Mary's (Cal), Saturday.

No. 23 Mississippi St. (8-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

No. 24 TCU (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Saturday.

No. 25 Ohio St. (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday, Dec. Dec 17.

