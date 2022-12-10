Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Busy flu season causes empty shelves at pharmacies
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the flu has reached its highest level in five years. Pharmacies are trying to keep up while dealing with a national drug shortage that’s reducing the availability of the very medication that’s essential this time of year.
brproud.com
Former Fiery Crab employee accused of putting Molotov cocktail under manager’s truck in September arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of starting a fire under the truck of his former manager at a Baton Rouge restaurant in September was arrested on charges of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said investigators were called...
Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of almost hitting deputies while nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was responding to a two-vehicle crash when they were called into action again by an alleged drunk driver. The crash scene was located at Jefferson Hwy. and Bocage Dr. The affidavit states that Brandon Moody, 34, of...
brproud.com
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
wbrz.com
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart
BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman arrested after speeding episode in Assumption school zone, officials say
A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after an Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy stopped her from speeding through a school zone during morning student drop-offs; when the officer ordered her to pull off the road, the woman sped off, endangering the officer, the Sheriff's Office said. The officer was directing morning...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Baton Rouge. The accident happened near I-110, just north of Airline Highway at around 4:30 a.m. According to the authorities, a light drizzle was occurring as the DPS car was traveling north on Airline Highway.
brproud.com
Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
brproud.com
New Iberia Police investigating gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is investigating a gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School. NIPD said that around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, authorities responded to New Iberia Senior High School in regards to a gun on campus. As a result of the incident, the school was placed on lockdown.
Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road. Investigators say...
theadvocate.com
Once-a-week garbage collection in Baton Rouge at a higher cost? Council members question plan
Baton Rouge residents could pay almost 25% more for garbage, recycling and trash collection and see pickups reduced to once a week — but some Metro Council members say they may not vote for that plan. Council members reached by phone last week were divided over the proposed 10-year...
brproud.com
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
theadvocate.com
Trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend stretches into week 2
A district judge listened to a fifth day of testimony in the first-degree murder trial of a woman accused of poisoning her former boyfriend and suspected of doing the same to her husband months later. Meshell Hale was in a downtown Baton Rouge courtroom inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse...
brproud.com
Arrest made following deadly gunfight at Mead Road apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
brproud.com
These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
BRPD: 1 injured in shooting off N. Eugene Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to another shooting on Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said they were called out to North Eugene Street around 7:15 p.m. regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. They added his...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school damaged and ‘Weed, Shrooms and a gun” seized after chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase by a Honda Accord driven by Dwayne Burrell, 21, of Baton Rouge. It all started on Tuesday, December 6, when two deputies noticed that “the vehicle had an expired registration,” according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
Update: Reported crash, resulting congestion on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge has been cleared
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (December 11) night traffic incident on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge reportedly caused area congestion shortly before 9 p.m. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a crash occurred earlier in the evening and appears to have been cleared as of 9:07 p.m. The...
