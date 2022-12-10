ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Busy flu season causes empty shelves at pharmacies

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the flu has reached its highest level in five years. Pharmacies are trying to keep up while dealing with a national drug shortage that’s reducing the availability of the very medication that’s essential this time of year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made following deadly gunfight at Mead Road apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 1 injured in shooting off N. Eugene Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to another shooting on Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said they were called out to North Eugene Street around 7:15 p.m. regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. They added his...
BATON ROUGE, LA

