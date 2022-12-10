ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Campaigns for Approval of Albertsons Merger

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen is running into roadblocks in the company’s $24.6 billion proposed merger with competitor Albertsons. Democrats in Congress are concerned about antitrust issues regarding the merger. Article continues below advertisement. When McMullen asked Republican lawmakers for help to block the Democrats' attempts to regulate the merger,...
104.1 WIKY

Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030

(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday annual global revenue from its mRNA vaccine business could reach $10 billion to $15 billion by 2030. The company provided potential revenue details from vaccines across its portfolio, including its already-approved COVID-19 vaccine as well as flu and shingles shots that are currently under development, in an investor presentation.
Washington Examiner

Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory

A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
ARIZONA STATE
Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Mashed

Uber Eats Will Pay $10 Million To Chicago In Illegal Practices Settlement

For Uber Eats' 81 million customers (via Business of Apps), the meal delivery service is both convenient and beneficial. However, the service has been hit with numerous lawsuits that argue otherwise. Back in the spring, three consumers sued Uber Eats (along with other apps such as Postmates and DoorDash) for rolling out business practices that allegedly contributed to higher than necessary prices and egregious fees for restaurant patrons, per CNBC.
CHICAGO, IL
DC News Now

DC AG Karl Racine sues Amazon over driver tips

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The attorney general of the District of Columbia has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the company of defrauding consumers about the tips they leave for delivery drivers. The lawsuit, which was filed in the Superior Court of DC, seeks civil penalties against Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics, Inc. It […]
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005621/en/ Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday December 15th, 2022 at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Walmart Plans to Offer BNPL Loans Through Its Fintech Venture - Report

(Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The retail giant last...
thediwire.com

SEC Files Charges in $57 Million Office Space Investment Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges last week against James Robinson and David Kennedy in connection with an investment scheme that defrauded investors out of more than $57 million. The SEC previously charged the principal of the scheme and associated entities with securities fraud. The SEC alleges that between...

Comments / 0

Community Policy