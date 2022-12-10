Read full article on original website
Related
State Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know About Payments Coming Next Year
In March 2020, the American economy went into full shutdown mode in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly immediately, the U.S. government implemented a series of stimulus packages in an effort...
If the Biden administration doesn't step in to block the $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons merger, it will be devastating for shoppers and grocery-store workers — while the rich shareholders will get richer
History has shown that prices rise and workers lose their jobs when big grocery chains merge. Meanwhile, shareholders pocket the profits.
There's a big problem with the Kroger-Albertsons supermarket merger
When Christine Martinez found out last month that Kroger and Albertsons planned to merge in a deal worth nearly $25 billion, she thought, "here we go again."
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Campaigns for Approval of Albertsons Merger
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen is running into roadblocks in the company’s $24.6 billion proposed merger with competitor Albertsons. Democrats in Congress are concerned about antitrust issues regarding the merger. Article continues below advertisement. When McMullen asked Republican lawmakers for help to block the Democrats' attempts to regulate the merger,...
Alleged Dollar General Employee Claims on TikTok That Company Offer of a 50-Cent Raise Was a “Slap in the Face”
The promotion was not worth the minuscule hourly raise in pay, she argued. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, ScrapeHero.com, Forbes.com, MacroTrends.net, U.S. Department of Labor, and DailyDot.com.
104.1 WIKY
FTX CEO to detail “unacceptable management practices” in congressional testimony
(Reuters) – FTX CEO John Ray will tell lawmakers on Tuesday that the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange had “unacceptable management practices” including the commingling of assets and lack of internal controls, according to prepared remarks published by the U.S. House Financial Services Committee. FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy...
104.1 WIKY
Weber to be taken private by BDT Capital Partners for $2.32 billion
(Reuters) – Barbecue grill maker Weber Inc said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by BDT Capital Partners LLC for $2.32 billion. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
104.1 WIKY
Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030
(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday annual global revenue from its mRNA vaccine business could reach $10 billion to $15 billion by 2030. The company provided potential revenue details from vaccines across its portfolio, including its already-approved COVID-19 vaccine as well as flu and shingles shots that are currently under development, in an investor presentation.
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Resumes Payments of Employees, Meanwhile Sam Bankman-Fried Keeps Telling People He is Still Looking for a Bailout
According to bankruptcy managers, FTX and most of its subsidiaries are resuming ordinary course payments of salary and benefits to employees worldwide as well as payments to certain non-US contractors and service providers. New FTX CEO John J. Ray III said:. “With the Court’s approval of our First Day motions...
104.1 WIKY
Keystone pipeline timetable for restart unclear; traders worry about supply
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Traders expressed worry on Monday about how long Canada’s TC Energy Corp’s cleanup efforts would take in order to restart its Keystone oil pipeline after more than 14,000 barrels of oil leaked last week, the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade.
Washington Examiner
Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory
A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
Biden joins Ducey, Hobbs, Apple CEO for tour of Arizona chip plant site
(The Center Square) – Joe Biden appeared in Phoenix to tout a bill he signed into law earlier this year on Tuesday, announcing an additional historic investment by a tech firm. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) hosted the president as it announced a $40 billion plan to upgrade...
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Uber Eats Will Pay $10 Million To Chicago In Illegal Practices Settlement
For Uber Eats' 81 million customers (via Business of Apps), the meal delivery service is both convenient and beneficial. However, the service has been hit with numerous lawsuits that argue otherwise. Back in the spring, three consumers sued Uber Eats (along with other apps such as Postmates and DoorDash) for rolling out business practices that allegedly contributed to higher than necessary prices and egregious fees for restaurant patrons, per CNBC.
DC AG Karl Racine sues Amazon over driver tips
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The attorney general of the District of Columbia has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the company of defrauding consumers about the tips they leave for delivery drivers. The lawsuit, which was filed in the Superior Court of DC, seeks civil penalties against Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics, Inc. It […]
Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005621/en/ Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday December 15th, 2022 at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Walmart Plans to Offer BNPL Loans Through Its Fintech Venture - Report
(Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The retail giant last...
thediwire.com
SEC Files Charges in $57 Million Office Space Investment Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges last week against James Robinson and David Kennedy in connection with an investment scheme that defrauded investors out of more than $57 million. The SEC previously charged the principal of the scheme and associated entities with securities fraud. The SEC alleges that between...
Comments / 0