ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
passporttoeden.com

Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area

Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
reelsf.com

Dirty Harry - A Masochistic Beating

It’s rare for CitySleuth to post about a location that he hasn’t yet found. He’s not alone, none of the other online Dirty Harry location sites have found it either. So he turns to his readers to help with this one. Scorpio has had enough of being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Grace Cathedral: Most Famous Historical Church In San Francisco, CA

Tourist Attraction In Grace Cathedral, San Francisco. Located in San Francisco California, the Grace Cathedral is one of the most beautiful religious buildings in the state. It was founded during the California Gold Rush and was designed by Lewis Hobart. It has stained glass windows that were made by the famed Tiffany Studios.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
No Treble

Tower of Power Celebrates 55 Years with 2023 Tour

Oakland’s finest soul band, Tower of Power, has announced a winter tour for 2023 to celebrate the band’s 55th anniversary. The band is still led by Emilio Castillo, who founded the group in 1968 with his brother Jack Castillo, Stephen “Doc” Kupka, and bassist Francis “Rocco” Prestia.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area snow: Photos and videos show region’s mountains blanketed in powder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A smattering of snow fell on some of the Bay Area’s highest peaks over the weekend as a persistent cold snap looks set to hang around in the coming days. Rainstorms coupled with a cold air mass pushed southward through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, leaving behind significant rain totals […]
thendbcatalyst.com

NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area

An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA

Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
GILROY, CA
diablomag.com

Old World Charm: European Delights in Walnut Creek

Like her charming bakery, a hidden gem tucked into the east end of Walnut Creek, Rica Zaharia is a breath of fresh air. The Romania native—she actually grew up in Transylvania, not far from Count Dracula’s castle—greets all visitors to European Delights with a wide, warm smile while serving as an enthusiastic guide to her baked goods. The eclectic offerings range from traditional croissants, muffins, and cupcakes to covridogs (Romanian pastry-wrapped hot dogs) to her popular miniature pavlova tart, a textural showstopper that consists of a delicate chewy-crisp meringue crust filled with pillowy cream and topped by fresh berries.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
bestclassicbands.com

Stephen Stills, John Fogerty, Ann Wilson Perform at Free Concert

Stephen Stills gave an increasingly rare on stage performance on Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022), when he played his Buffalo Springfield classic “For What It’s Worth.” The legendary guitarist and songwriter was a late addition to an all-star lineup at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium that also included John Fogerty, Buddy Guy, Ann Wilson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Mike Mills of R.E.M. They were all part of a free concert organized by businessman Jim Irsay who has been displaying parts of his collection of music memorabilia in many U.S. cities throughout the year. Watch several of the performances from the 26-song set below.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thendbcatalyst.com

Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays

The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction

SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
calmatters.network

Around Town: Christmas Tree Lane ready to light up the holidays

In the latest column, read news about the return of Christmas Tree Lane, upcoming road closures for Caltrain electrification work and a Santa Clara County pilot program to expand mental health treatment. MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT … For nearly three weeks, the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Fulton Street will transform...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Project in Tomales Bay aims to revive once-plentiful Olympia oyster

TOMALES BAY – An oyster that was once abundant in the Bay Area is being studied to see if farming more of it could help boost its population in the wild. Scientists believe the Olympia oyster, also known as the native oyster, thrived along the West Coast, even with human consumption. But overfishing during the Gold Rush era became problematic. There's a special project underway that could answer questions about ramping up the use of conservation aquaculture happening in Tomales Bay. Shucking an oyster comes naturally for Gary Fleener, an ecologist. He talks about it, studies it, and shares what...
TOMALES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy