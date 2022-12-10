Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents can apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed incomeR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
reelsf.com
Dirty Harry - A Masochistic Beating
It’s rare for CitySleuth to post about a location that he hasn’t yet found. He’s not alone, none of the other online Dirty Harry location sites have found it either. So he turns to his readers to help with this one. Scorpio has had enough of being...
nomadlawyer.org
Grace Cathedral: Most Famous Historical Church In San Francisco, CA
Tourist Attraction In Grace Cathedral, San Francisco. Located in San Francisco California, the Grace Cathedral is one of the most beautiful religious buildings in the state. It was founded during the California Gold Rush and was designed by Lewis Hobart. It has stained glass windows that were made by the famed Tiffany Studios.
No Treble
Tower of Power Celebrates 55 Years with 2023 Tour
Oakland’s finest soul band, Tower of Power, has announced a winter tour for 2023 to celebrate the band’s 55th anniversary. The band is still led by Emilio Castillo, who founded the group in 1968 with his brother Jack Castillo, Stephen “Doc” Kupka, and bassist Francis “Rocco” Prestia.
Bay Area snow: Photos and videos show region’s mountains blanketed in powder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A smattering of snow fell on some of the Bay Area’s highest peaks over the weekend as a persistent cold snap looks set to hang around in the coming days. Rainstorms coupled with a cold air mass pushed southward through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, leaving behind significant rain totals […]
thendbcatalyst.com
NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area
An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA
Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
EXCLUSIVE: SoCal mom goes to extreme lengths to find daughter's stolen 'Pidgey Magoo' in SF
A young girl who visited San Francisco is making a desperate plea tonight after a toy with a lot of sentimental value was stolen on the last day of their family vacation.
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
diablomag.com
Old World Charm: European Delights in Walnut Creek
Like her charming bakery, a hidden gem tucked into the east end of Walnut Creek, Rica Zaharia is a breath of fresh air. The Romania native—she actually grew up in Transylvania, not far from Count Dracula’s castle—greets all visitors to European Delights with a wide, warm smile while serving as an enthusiastic guide to her baked goods. The eclectic offerings range from traditional croissants, muffins, and cupcakes to covridogs (Romanian pastry-wrapped hot dogs) to her popular miniature pavlova tart, a textural showstopper that consists of a delicate chewy-crisp meringue crust filled with pillowy cream and topped by fresh berries.
bestclassicbands.com
Stephen Stills, John Fogerty, Ann Wilson Perform at Free Concert
Stephen Stills gave an increasingly rare on stage performance on Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022), when he played his Buffalo Springfield classic “For What It’s Worth.” The legendary guitarist and songwriter was a late addition to an all-star lineup at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium that also included John Fogerty, Buddy Guy, Ann Wilson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Mike Mills of R.E.M. They were all part of a free concert organized by businessman Jim Irsay who has been displaying parts of his collection of music memorabilia in many U.S. cities throughout the year. Watch several of the performances from the 26-song set below.
thendbcatalyst.com
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction
SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
Cabrillo College name change: The life and death of a good idea
Splitting the baby down the middle is often the worst outcome of any contentious debate like the Cabrillo College name-change discourse. But in this case, might "Cabrilla" be the answer.? The change is as minimalist as you can get, a single syllable, a single utterance. It's a great idea. And it'll never happen.
In the largest donation in Ravenswood's history, foundation gives $30 million to build 'community hub' at middle school
The SHP Foundation is giving the Ravenswood City School District $30 million to develop a "community hub" at the field off Bay Road at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, the district announced on Dec. 8. This is the single largest donation in Ravenswood's history, according to Board President Mele K. Latu.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow
The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
calmatters.network
Around Town: Christmas Tree Lane ready to light up the holidays
In the latest column, read news about the return of Christmas Tree Lane, upcoming road closures for Caltrain electrification work and a Santa Clara County pilot program to expand mental health treatment. MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT … For nearly three weeks, the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Fulton Street will transform...
Project in Tomales Bay aims to revive once-plentiful Olympia oyster
TOMALES BAY – An oyster that was once abundant in the Bay Area is being studied to see if farming more of it could help boost its population in the wild. Scientists believe the Olympia oyster, also known as the native oyster, thrived along the West Coast, even with human consumption. But overfishing during the Gold Rush era became problematic. There's a special project underway that could answer questions about ramping up the use of conservation aquaculture happening in Tomales Bay. Shucking an oyster comes naturally for Gary Fleener, an ecologist. He talks about it, studies it, and shares what...
Comments / 0