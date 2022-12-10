Man, this one hurts to write. Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away today at the age of 61, just a day after he was rushed to the hospital for an apparent heart attack that left the legendary coach in critical condition. Reports came out after Leach was hospitalized that he was “largely if not totally” unresponsive after being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, and that he was transitioned to comfort care on […] The post Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Has Passed Away At The Age Of 61 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO