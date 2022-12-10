ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Big Problem in DET Was Quite Simple

The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in their last 11 tries on Sunday, winning the NFC North bout 34-23. The Vikings intense-game luck ran out, as the franchise has tended to find pathways to triumph in gritty games. But Sunday at Detroit was a different animal. Minnesota’s typical 2022 mojo didn’t bubble to the surface. Such is life.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings O-Lineman Out for Remainder of Regular Season

Entering Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line ranked 10th-best in the NFL per Pro Football Focus. Even missing Christian Darrisaw Week 11, the group held relatively firm. But now Chris Kuper’s group will finish the season sans a key reservist commodity. Blake Brandel hit injured reserve on Monday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Whiskey Riff

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Has Passed Away At The Age Of 61

Man, this one hurts to write. Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away today at the age of 61, just a day after he was rushed to the hospital for an apparent heart attack that left the legendary coach in critical condition. Reports came out after Leach was hospitalized that he was “largely if not totally” unresponsive after being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, and that he was transitioned to comfort care on […] The post Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Has Passed Away At The Age Of 61 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
STARKVILLE, MS
VikingsTerritory

NFL Levies Massive Fine on Vikings Rival

The NFL is taking a stand, evidently peeved and finished with nefarious in-game shenanigans that hinder the outcome of a game. The league doled out a whopping $550,000 in fines to various personalities from the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, including defender Cameron Jordan, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, head coach Dennis Allen, and the Saints, as an organization.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

What Game Was O’Connell Playing?

It was clear coming into the tilt against the Detroit Lions that the Minnesota Vikings intended to play the long game. Despite being in a position to wrap up the NFC North division with a win, their focus looks to be on health for the playoffs. Still, head coach Kevin O’Connell failed in multiple situations where his team would have provided pressure.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

About that Guarantee in the Motor City..

The Minnesota Vikings fell to the upstart Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, losing an entertaining NFC North bout, 34-23. Minnesota didn’t force any turnovers on defense, and based on how the defense is structured, wins are difficult to accrue without takeaways. Before the showdown, Vikings WR4 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings at Lions

The Minnesota Vikings head to Michigan for a Week 14 divisional showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Vikings have dominated this fixture, leading the series 80-40-2. They have also won 9 of the last 10 meetings. However, the Lions come into this one with more confidence than most occasions in recent memory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Star Wideout Looking for Revenge on Sunday

There are plenty of narratives coming into the Minnesota Vikings second matchup against the Detroit Lions this year. One seemingly flying under the radar concerns Vikings star wideout, Justin Jefferson. Looking to reverse his worst game of the year, there’s no better time than the present. After Kevin O’Connell...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Update on Christian Darrisaw’s Status at DET

The Minnesota Vikings boast the NFL’s 10th-best offensive line through Week 13, according to Pro Football Focus. And if the newfound trench prosperity is to continue at the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team will likely do it without phenom second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Per the Star Tribune‘s Ben Goessling, Darrisaw is expected to miss at least one more game because of a concussion suffered in Week 11.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Get More Love in Madden 23

Although the Minnesota Vikings are nothing short of providing fans a cardiac arrest on a weekly basis, they’ve jumped out to a 10-2 record through 13 weeks. With a spot in the playoffs and the division title on the table this weekend, there’s no sugar coating that this team has talent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Chef Couldn’t Cook in DET

Coming into the contest against the Detroit Lions, there was one thing head coach Kevin O’Connell should’ve been plenty aware of. The Dan Campbell defense is nonexistent. That said, the easiest way to beat them is through the air, and he clearly missed that memo. Dalvin Cook made sure to remind him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

