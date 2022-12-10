ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AR

Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident that occurred on Highway 167 in Calhoun County, Ark.

Authorities learned that 41-year-old Charles E. Sellers was driving a 2007 Honda on Highway 167 when he attempted to pass a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by 53-year-old Marcus L. Tankersley, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

18-year-old El Dorado man dies in fatal crash

According to authorities, Sellers then attempted to pass another vehicle; however, he crossed the center and was struck by a truck. As a result of the accident, Sellers died due to his injuries and Tankersley was injured.

