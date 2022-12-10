Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Bristol Press
Bristol man whose co-defendants took plea bargains appears set on fighting charges in beating that left man brain dead
BRISTOL – A Bristol man appears steadfastly set on a trial after being accused of beating a man who was left brain dead and ultimately taken off of life support - despite his co-defendants accepting plea bargains and accepting their role in the death. Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne...
Judge rejects guilty plea by Isaac Villalobos accused of killing 4-month-old son
Isaac Villalobos walked into Hampshire Superior Court on Monday afternoon in handcuffs and pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of his 4-month-old child in 2019. The judge presiding over the case, however, rejected Villalobos’ guilty plea saying that the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence...
Man charged in student gun incident in East Granby
State police are charging a man after they say a child brought a pair of handguns to school on Friday. Town and state police were called to the Carl Allgrove Elementary School just after 11:30 a.m. Friday on a report of a student possessing weapons
New Britain Herald
Newington man accused of defrauding elderly person
A Newington man has been accused of defrauding an elderly person. Ryan Turko, 39, made online withdrawals and transfers and wrote himself checks from the victim’s account, improperly accessing the elderly person’s finances through his role as the business manager for Portland Care and Rehabilitation Centre, according to the arrest warrant in the case.
Bridgeport father sentenced for selling crack
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, father is sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine prosecutors say he obtained from his son, who awaits sentencing on his own drug charges
Minister sentenced to 8 years for molestation, free pending appeal
CONVICTIONS: Risk of injury to a child, fourth-degree sexual assault. SENTENCE: Eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, with the possibility of more prison time for any violation of release conditions. STATUS: Free on $600,000 appeal bond. A Manchester minister convicted by a jury of touching a...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,...
4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
Multiple students taken to hospital after East Hartford bus crash
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple students were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in East Hartford on Monday. According to state police, the bus driver attempted to turn during a left curve on the ramp but was unable to do so, striking the concrete barrier on the left shoulder. The crash […]
NBC Connecticut
Waterford Police Attempt to ID Man Accused of Stealing Wallet, Spending Thousands of Dollars
Waterford police are attempting to identify a man who is accused of stealing a wallet from someone at one store and spending thousands of dollars at another. Police said a wallet was stolen from someone who was shopping at Target in Waterford on November 23 around 2 p.m. Credit cards...
Eyewitness News
Police look to identify man after stolen wallet leads to $3k worth of fraudulent card charges
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man after a wallet was stolen and its credit cards were used. It happened at the Target in Waterford on Nov. 23 around 2 p.m. The wallet was stolen from a victim while the victim shopped at the store, police...
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Norwich Shooting
A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Norwich that happened last month. Officers received a 911 call about an argument outside followed by a single gunshot and a woman down on the ground in a complex on West Thames Street on November 5 around 5:30 a.m.
Wrong-Way Driver Crashes SUV Into Car On I-91 In Rocky Hill, Police Say
Police are investigating a head-on, two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend on I-91 in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring was going the wrong way in...
Manslaughter, not murder
A jury Thursday convicted a former Windsor Locks resident of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of another man who sustained 41 gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in that town in 2019. Antwon Barnes, 41, was charged with murder in the killing of Leroy Jefferson on...
Bridgeport man arrested for striking officer
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon. The man, later […]
East Windsor police warn residents of scammers
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Handguns Found in East Granby Elementary Student's Belongings: Police
An East Granby man was charged after State Police say a local student was found with two handguns in their belongings Friday. Staff at the Carl Allgrove Elementary School made the discovery during the late morning hours when school was in session and immediately secured the two firearms. No one...
Suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he’s competent to stand trial for blazes at Springfield Black church; not everyone agrees
SPRINGFIELD - Arson suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he is competent to stand trial for allegedly setting a series of fires that damaged the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church almost beyond repair in 2020. By all accounts, no one else agrees with him. Not his own attorney. Not federal prosecutors,...
Police: Bridgeport man sentenced to 6 years for illegal possession of firearm
Officials say Charles Young has already done time for illegally owning a firearm as a felon.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0