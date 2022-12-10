ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Newington man accused of defrauding elderly person

A Newington man has been accused of defrauding an elderly person. Ryan Turko, 39, made online withdrawals and transfers and wrote himself checks from the victim’s account, improperly accessing the elderly person’s finances through his role as the business manager for Portland Care and Rehabilitation Centre, according to the arrest warrant in the case.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Norwich Shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Norwich that happened last month. Officers received a 911 call about an argument outside followed by a single gunshot and a woman down on the ground in a complex on West Thames Street on November 5 around 5:30 a.m.
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manslaughter, not murder

A jury Thursday convicted a former Windsor Locks resident of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of another man who sustained 41 gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in that town in 2019. Antwon Barnes, 41, was charged with murder in the killing of Leroy Jefferson on...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport man arrested for striking officer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon. The man, later […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy