State official pushes back against NYC’s congestion pricing plan

Rep. Josh Gottheimer pushed back Friday against New York City's new congestion pricing plan.

The plan would slam drivers with a $23 a day tax just to drive into Manhattan south of 60th Street. That amount would translate to roughly $5,000 a year per driver, which would all go to the MTA.

Gottheimer told News 12 if this proposal moves forward, he'd propose a new bill to stop federal dollars from going to the MTA.

"It's almost as if the MTA wants to rob families of those Christmas memories,” he said. “It simply won't be affordable for our families to drive into the city and see the Christmas tree or visit the ice-skating rink."

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber has said the tax will help with gridlock Manhattan.

NYC’s new congestion pricing plan is expected take effect in 2024 following more reviews.