ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Jersey Proud: Southern Regional middle, high school collect, donate pjs to hospitals

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKnpr_0jdodR0F00

A Manahawkin middle and high school are doing their part to help out in the community.

Southern Regional Middle School students at The Leo Club collected and donated new footie pajamas for the NICU at CHOP and Jersey Shore hospitals.

The pajama collection is part of a local nonprofit organization to help other babies in the NICU-Mighty Melania's NICU necessities.

Southern Regional High School art teacher Melissa Penna and her advanced pottery students made containers and ornaments to decorate the tables and tree for Long Beach Island’s annual gift auction held on Dec. 8 at the Mainland Restaurant.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

News 12

125K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy