Nutley, NJ

Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Essex County police say there has been a rash of recent carjackings following the gunpoint robbery of a food delivery driver in Nutley earlier this week.

They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.

Belleville police and Essex County police are now working together to track down the suspects.

