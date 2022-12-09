Read full article on original website
Jerry Gaddis
2d ago
No problem. Just bring the crude down the Keystone XL....oh, that's right President Nut shut it down on day one!! Wow!!! Ain't he something??
Reply(26)
110
Zack Guynn
2d ago
maybe the majority of America will be outraged one day and we the people will take this country back
Reply(6)
83
Linda Matthews
2d ago
we should not allow pipelines shipping and other enterprises I can't think right now to be shut down by politicians. Sorta like congress allowing what medicines we can take. Noses where they don't belong.
Reply(1)
13
