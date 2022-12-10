ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

New Huntsville tutoring center opens its doors

By Deidra Brisco
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOi01_0jdoczdm00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Educating children is at the forefront of a new tutoring center in Huntsville. The center held a ribbon cutting Friday, welcoming the community to tour their facilities and sign up.

The Tutoring Center says they specialize in individual, one-on-one instruction to improve academic skills for kids form kindergarten through 12th grade.

Huntsville Police adds seven new officers in academy graduation

The center is surrounded by nine schools within a five-mile radius. Educators say tutoring will play a vital role in helping children after their experience with changes in education post-pandemic.

“As a part of the COVID-19 fallout, we that our grandkids were falling behind in school and when they were tested, they were about two grade levels behind,” said Maurice Hardin, the director of The Tutoring Center. “So when we saw that we were a part of our want, not just to help our grandkids, but other kids in the community as well.”

Parents in the area say they want to see a change in their child.

“I want Amiriah to walk away feeling confident in math,” said Gerline Johnson, a local parent. “I wasn’t a strong math student, and so I really wanted her to get the edge that she needed and the confidence that she needed. So when she’s in the classroom, she feels like ‘I know what this is all about, I’m prepared, I’m ready.'”

Two Huntsville golfers sign national letters of intent

Hardin says he believes his commitment and investment to help improve the lives of children and families in Huntsville comes from the heart.

“We had tutoring in college and so that’s when I began to love math and that’s when I began to see that I could do it,” Hardin explained. “I want to pass that on to the next generation to say ‘Hey, you may start slow but somebody will come along and help you learn to love and know that you can do the math and you can do reading and you can write.'”

The Huntsville center is the first in Madison County and only the second in Alabama. They say parents can help reinforce what the children are learning — both in school and here at the center by practicing at home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
256today.com

Region hospitality employees complete customer service program

DECATUR – A group of hospitality workers from the Huntsville and Madison County lodging industry have completed the Flawless Delivery customer service training program offered by the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. The training for the two-day program is in partnership with Calhoun Community College, North Alabama Works, Yedla...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
chattanoogapulse.com

Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama

Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets.  Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included:  Mya Agnello, Cullman  Aidan Clark, Montgomery  Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri   Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland  Anaya McCullum, Montgomery  Jayda Mullins, Hoover  Janiah Pickett, Birmingham  Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas   Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts  Jakobe Reed, Adamsville  Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina   Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect

Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the Salvation Army in Decatur. WAFF 5...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Jessica Explaining the Squirrels

Millions of packages are expected to be delivered this holiday season — with this week alone, expected to be the busiest week of the whole week for USPS. The University of North Alabama (UNA) has entered an agreement with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to join the Federal Academic Alliance (FCA).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy