Chillicothe Boys Wrestling Team Dominates Carrollton Duals
The Chillicothe High School Boys Wrestling team went 5-0 at the Carrollton Duals over the weekend. The Hornets won 28 of their matches by pin, 15 by forfeit, and five by decision. Here are the results by team:. Chillicothe 59, Carrollton 18. Chillicothe 63, Lone Jack 12. Chillicothe 49, Marshall...
All 3 Lady Hornets Wrestlers Finish in Top 3 At Excelsior Springs
The Chillicothe High School Girls Wrestling team had a very good showing at the Excelsior Springs tournament. All three wrestlers finished in the top three.
Man from Hale injured in Friday night crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Hale man sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove ran off the road near Brunswick on Friday night, December 9th. An ambulance took 51-year-old Jeffrey Huffmon to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. The SUV traveled north on Sacagawea...
Oregon artist paints mural for new area in Bethany’s Bull’s Eye Trading store
Bethany, MO: The new section that was added on to Bull’s Eye Trading recently got a makeover. Oregon, Missouri artist Ashton Markt journeyed out to Bethany on Thursday, December 1, to paint a mural in the upper corner of the new area. She, along with her mother Shelly Markt, began working on the mural around 10:30 a.m.
The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner family
Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Whenever you see a house that's over 100 years old but it doesn't look like that's possible, you have to believe the property is well-maintained. This two-story house is located in Marshall, Missouri and it was built in 1906. The property is owned by the Saline County Historical Society. In 1984, the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Two Charged in Darlington Burglary
ALBANY, MO – Warrants have been issued for two individuals following a burglary in Darlington in late November. According to the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of the burglary on November 28th. The resident stated their vehicle had been broken into that day in the Hy-Vee parking lot in St. Joseph. The owner’s purse was taken which contained her house key, cell phone, ID, and credit and debit cards.
The 1924 Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades and now it's an apartment building
Travelers Hotel, Kirksville, Missouri (Adair County).Photo byDavid Shane, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2009, the Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This four-story historic hotel was constructed in 1923-1924, and it's located at 301 West Washington Street. When the building was nominated to be included on the NRHP, it was vacant. The owner of the building in 2009 was Travelers Hotel Apartments, LP.
Skylift accident on Carrollton Square
Photo submitted by email by a KMZU listener. An accident involving a sky lift occurred today on the square in Carrollton. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, two workers were making repairs to the courthouse when the sky lift toppled over for an unknown reason. They were transported to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment of moderate injures.
Trenton man returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports a Trenton man, 32-year-old William Edward Grimes the fourth, was to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Grimes was arrested on Friday and accused of a residency violation due to failure to notify a supervising officer and he was accused of failing to report as directed to the officer.
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. 23-year-old Dylan M Weber of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at about 12:41 pm for alleged failure to display valid plates and on a Ray county warrant for alleged failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
LEXINGTON MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Semaj Moore, while traveling northbound, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a vehicle in the southbound lane driven by a 16-year-old Pleasant Hill juvenile.
Hale driver injured in Chariton County crash
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- A driver from Hale is treated for minor injuries after crashing his car in Chariton County Friday night. Emergency personnel responded to the one vehicle crash around 11:00 p.m. on northbound Sacagawea Road, two miles East of Brunswick. The highway patrol report says Jeffrey Huffmon, 51, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
$2.2 Million Bid Awarded For Route C Bridge Replacement
The replacement of the Route C Bridge. South of Utica at Shoal Creek was awarded to L. G. Barcus and Sons, Inc, with a bid of $2,260,124.03. Demolition and replacement of the bridge is expected to start in the Spring. The bridge was closed in early April due to unrepairable...
Gilliland pleads guilty in death of Trammell
Bethany, MO: Travis Gilliland, 42, of Ridgeway, who was scheduled to go on trial this week in the shooting of Lynn Trammell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the second degree on Dec. 1 in Harrison County Circuit Court. How useful was this post?. Click on...
Man back in custody after escaping while arriving to Clay County jail Friday
A man is back in custody after escaping a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper as they arrived Friday night at the Clay County Detention Center in Liberty.
Man who escaped Missouri Highway Patrol is in custody
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department are looking for a man who escaped the custody of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Daniel Mack escaped shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night while arriving at the Clay County Detention Center. He...
Arrests And Attempted Suicide In Police Report
Two hundred ten calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 01:46 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Street and 1st St. The driver was found to be driving without a license and had a warrant for his arrest out of Caldwell County. He was arrested and transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center.
Another large equipment move to cause traffic disruption in Liberty
LIBERTY — A final large-scale transport of equipment through Liberty is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.14, and will follow the same route as the previous two to its final destination outside of Liberty city limits on U.S. Highway 169. This move will again involve temporary closures of...
Contractors begin work on $43 million, 25-mile water pipeline to Cameron
An issue plaguing Cameron since its founding may finally have a resolution following the installation of a $43 million, 25-mile water pipe line set to complete construction in 2024. Last week contractors laid the first link of pipe as part of what USDA officials considering the group’s largest rural Missouri...
