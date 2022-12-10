One person injured in shooting at Walmart near 133rd, State Line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a Walmart Friday night.

The shooting was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near W. 133rd Street and State Line Road.

Police tell FOX4 one person was injured from a shooting and has non-life threatening injuries.

No information on a suspect or arrests have been released at this time.

It is unknown at this time if the shooting happened inside or outside the store but the door to building was taped off.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

FOX4 will continue to bring you the latest as it becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.