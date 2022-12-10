ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU player suspended for 1 game has past drug charge

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the NMSU basketball players suspended in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on UNM’s campus has been in trouble in another state.

Records showed Anthony Roy is currently on probation in Idaho for a drug charge last year.

Roy did not travel to California with the team this week with the school citing “personal reasons,” following his suspension from the game along with two others.

This comes after investigators believe the three players arrived at the scene in a yellow Camaro to help teammate Mike Peake. No word yet on charges for any of the players.

