Ferris High School woodshop students spreading joy this Christmas, building toys for kids

Northwest Autism Center to host sensory-friendly Santa event
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Autism Center (NAC) is hosting a four-day event for children with autism or other developmental disabilities. “We are inviting families to come enjoy the time-honored tradition of an individualized visit with Santa, in a more subdued and calm environment,” says Jordan Longacre, Market and Media Specialist at NAC.
Wilson Elementary requiring masks for rest of week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wilson Elementary recently announced that the school will require its students and staff to wear masks for the remainder of the week due to a rise in illnesses. The school says it’s experiencing more cases of the common cold, flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other sicknesses. On Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District is requiring students, staff, and...
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village anticipates crisis of kids in need
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Vanessa Moos leaves no doubt when it comes to what's happening at Children's Village, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It is, she wrote, “receiving more calls for help than ever before." “From full-time residents placed by the state, to short-time crisis...
Hundreds turn out to support kids with cancer at Hauser Lake Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa
HAUSER LAKE, Idaho – While the final tally hasn’t been counted yet, Hauser Lake Fire Department says over a thousand people came to chow down and do some good at the 36th annual Shalena’s Breakfast with Santa!. What began as an event to support the family of...
Manito Park Holiday lights turn on for the season
SPOKANE, Wash — For decades, the Manito Park holiday lights have been inside at the Gaiser Conservatory. Since the pandemic, the annual holiday tradition has been moved outside. From Friday, until Monday, December 12, people can drive through the display. It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9:30...
It’s National Poinsettia Day! Here’s how to keep the plant vibrant and thriving through the holidays
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — It’s National Poinsettia Day on Monday, Dec. 12 and nearly a month after The Plant Farm’s annual poinsettia tours, there are still plenty in stock for you to take home. Whether you’re still looking for the decorative plant or want to keep it alive through the holidays, with proper care and attention, you can keep it...
Bing Crosby's grandson to play in Spokane for the first time
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bing Crosby Theater is set to host its namesake's grandson for the first time. In fact, according to the Spokesman-Review, his performance at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be the first time Phil Crosby Jr. has ever played in Spokane. Crosby Jr. and the Zonky...
‘It’s scary’: Spokane Valley teen’s car stolen outside home while warming up
A Spokane Valley family is frustrated as their son's car was stolen from outside their home last week.
Parents and students react to hoax phone call that shut down local high schools
SPOKANE, Wash. — As soon as Andrea Boures's daughter called to say that Lewis and Clark High School was in lockdown Friday, she dropped everything to go to the school. "Absolutely nervous, scared, terrified for our kids,” Boures said. At the scene in downtown Spokane, dozens of parents...
Air 4 Adventure: Traveling over the Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. — If you are looking for a change in scenery and a little adventure, we have just the thing for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — the Grand Coulee and the Moses Coulee. Carved by ice-age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the...
Spokane Fire Chief offers fire safety tips for holiday decorations
SPOKANE, Wash.– Millions of houses are showing off their best holiday decorations. While magical, the decorations cause hundreds of fires every year. The National Fire Protection Association says nearly 800 house fires are caused by holiday decorations. Homeowner Scott Fallis knows a small misstep of using old lights could cause a fire. “We pretty much change it every year they...
Truck crashes into Spokane Valley home Monday evening
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A truck crashed into a Spokane Valley home on Monday night near the intersection of Bowdish and Valleyway. Police on scene told NonStop Local three people have minor injuries and crews are working to stabilize the home before the truck is removed. FOX28 Spokane©
Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
3-year-old falls out of grandpa’s vehicle, transported to area hospital
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 3-year-old fell out of his grandpa’s truck near Sprague and Pines and was transported to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said the child wasn’t restrained and somehow opened the car door. The child has serious, but not life-threatening...
Lockdowns lifted at North Central, Rogers; Lewis and Clark in 'Secure and Teach'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three local high schools on Friday after Lewis and Clark High School reportedly received a prank phone call threatening a shooting. Spokane Public Schools confirmed to KREM 2 that the call appeared to be a hoax. Lewis and Clark...
Neighbors concerned about rising mail thefts in the community
SPOKANE, Wash.– More holiday shoppers are ordering gifts online, providing an opportunity for crime. People in the community are raising their concerns over mail and package theft. A woman who doesn’t want to be identified because of her safety says a stranger walked up to her porch and stole her package. “When we came back, I did have time to...
Project ID looking for new home
SPOKANE, Wash. — The non-profit Project ID is looking for a new home after the company's landlord looks to nearly double their rent. But since then, there's been an overwhelming amount of support for the organization. Project ID provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their current...
Spokane Valley Fire Department says goodbye to longtime furry firefighter, Mako
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said goodbye to its longtime furry firefighter, Mako. Born April 14, 2009, Mako the arson dog was an English Lab that died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Throughout his career, Mako worked nearly 200 fire scenes and helped with...
