Kidnapped 4-year-old found; suspect captured in Ogden
UPDATE, 12/10: Police report they have captured Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo in Ogden. No information has been released on any potential charges Hidalgo may face.
UPDATE : SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A little girl is safe this evening after police say she was kidnapped.
Police say it all started when the child’s aunt was watching her. They say the aunt’s ex-boyfriend stabbed the aunt and took the four-year-old child. The child was found not far from where she was taken.
The suspect is Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair.
Hidalgo is still on the run.
If you have any information, please call police: 801-840-4000
ORIGINAL
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Unified Police Department is on scene of a domestic violence stabbing in Salt Lake County.
Officials tweeted about the incident, adding that a child was taken from the scene shortly after 8 p.m.
