ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

One-year anniversary of deadly Amazon warehouse tornado in Edwardsville

By Kayla Shepperd, Mallory Thomas
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ig6Zj_0jdobo8o00

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Saturday marks one year since an EF-3 tornado ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville.

The path of destruction tore apart a warehouse, a community, and families.

“It was a devastating time, and this community is still in mourning over that devastation,” said Kelly Nantel, director of global media relations for Amazon. “Our family lost people in that tornado, and my colleagues are still grieving, as are those families.”

Top story: Jefferson County man shot while confronting car clouters

The night changed many things and policies. Amazon increased the number of emergency drills, and everyone at every location has the emergency response protocols hanging on their badge.

“It includes a map of the facility and where the shelter-in-place area is,” Nantel said. “It includes how to respond after the emergency is over. That goes to every employee, every visitor on our site, every partner who comes in.”

The same policy will be in place once they move back into the warehouse.

“We’re a tenant in the building. We don’t own the building, and the landlord is required to rebuild the building back to its pre-tornado conditions,” Nantel said. “That’s what is happening. That doesn’t prevent us from taking actions that we have control over, things like enhanced emergency response preparedness. We don’t have a date of when it will come back online, but we are committed to using the building. It will come online for us as dictated by our business needs, so we don’t know exactly what that will look like.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

The Dec. 10 tornadoes one year later

5 On Your Side takes a look back at the timeline of that day, remembers the victims and sees what has changed in the year since. On Dec. 10, 2021, an outbreak of tornadoes swept across a swathe of the United States, leaving a trail of destruction and resulting in at least 93 confirmed deaths.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11. Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The motorcyclist, later identified...
EAST ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Tour ‘World of Illumination’ at Six Flags St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Holiday light displays continue to be popular this time of year. This one is the World of Illumination in the parking lot of Six Flags. There are two million animated lights that are synchronized to music. The theme is Cosmic Sleigh Ride and give you an “out of this world” look […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Major weather system brings rain, wind to St. Louis area Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern will bring more unsettled weather to Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. A large weather system is moving across the intermountain region of Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado Monday evening and is headed toward St. Louis. This energy is expected to move into the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man found dead after St. Louis gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal shooting south of Downtown St. Louis. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reports it happened at a BP gas station at Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street. Police got the call around 6:20 a.m., and found the dead man with a bullet wound to his head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy