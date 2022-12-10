Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Marine veteran shot dead hailed a hero for defending Vallejo restaurant server from robber
VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant worker says one of her regular customers is a hero for coming to her aid when she was confronted by an apparent robber, who shot him dead. "He saved my life. That's the type of person he was. He saved my life. He's always...
Fox40
One killed in Stockton shooting
(KTXL) — A man died after being shot in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said around 3 a.m. first responders on W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard found a 53-year-old man on the ground who had been shot. According to police, the man died...
NBC Bay Area
Man Shot, Killed While Protecting Waitress From Robbery Outside Vallejo Restaurant
A man is being remembered as a hero after he was shot and killed, while trying to protect a waitress during an attempted robbery in Vallejo last Thursday. What seemed like a normal day at work turned into a tragedy Teresa Brasher will never forget. As Brasher got out of...
KCRA.com
Mother claims her toddler walked out of a Sacramento daycare. Now the state is investigating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Social Services said it is investigating a Sacramento daycare after a mother claimed her toddler walked out of the daycare and was found alone at a nearby park late at night. Breonna Dixon said she dropped off her 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old...
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.
Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
Man hurt after drive-by shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Stockton Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. along the 1700 block of William Moss Boulevard, not far from Paul E. Weston Park. Stockton Police Department said the 34-year-old victim was standing in front of his...
Man who threatened to detonate bomb Friday in Vallejo arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man who threatened to detonate a bomb Friday if his demands were not met has been arrested, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department. The man called Vallejo PD and reported he had a bomb in his bag, according to police. Police negotiated for several hours with […]
Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills
STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday. Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenager
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Police Department is actively searching for a suspect after a teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped and forced to jump out of a truck. The incident occurred on Saturday night, according to Stockton police.
Man killed in fight at Sky Parkway apartment complex in South Sacramento, deputies say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide along Sky Parkway Sunday evening. It happened along the 5500 block of Sky Parkway in South Sacramento. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a reported fight inside...
FireRescue1
Black Calif. firefighter says colleagues set him up to fail; he is suing city
SACRAMENTO — A Black Sacramento firefighter is suing the city, alleging that racial discrimination in the Sacramento Fire Department harmed his career, humiliated him and caused him emotional distress. Firefighter Waris Gildersleeve alleges in the lawsuit that his mostly white colleagues attempted to sabotage his career with damaged or...
KCRA.com
Police: Stockton teen kidnapped, injured after jumping from vehicle
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are searching for a kidnapping suspect after a 17-year-old was forced to jump out of a car to escape, according to authorities. The teen suffered minor injuries after jumping out of the car Saturday night, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was walking...
Man accused of shooting at people outside Tracy nightclub arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man accused of opening fire at a group of people in a parking lot and pistol-whipping a woman was booked into jail over the weekend, Tracy police announced Monday. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting outside a nightclub along the 1000 block...
Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said. The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College. The incident prompted a lockdown at the campus and a call for students to shelter in place.
Palwinder Singh Bagri identified as man in deadly off-ramp crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The man killed in a deadly crash at the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp was identified as Palwinder Singh Bagri, 43. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity, but no city of residence for Bagri was listed as of Sunday night. According to the California Highway...
fox29.com
'My son is my hero': California teen saves dad pinned under truck
OAKDALE, Calif. - A California father is hailing his teenage son as a hero for saving his life when he became pinned under the family's truck. Matthew Wilkinson of Oakdale told KCRA that he and his son were fixing the brakes on his work truck late Monday night. Wilkinson said his son, Dalin, routinely works on the vehicle with him.
KCRA.com
Stockton mother, college student hit and killed while riding her bike to class
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton mother and UEI College student died this week after being hit while riding her bike to campus last week, authorities said. A carwash will be held to help raise funds for her family next week. Jennifer Ruiz, 26, was riding her bike to campus...
Man, 53, dead after early morning shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a 53-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning. Stockton police say, a little before 3 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to investigate a report of a person down. At the scene, officers found a man on the ground who had been shot. Life-saving measures were started, but police say the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives have now taken over the case. No suspect information has been released and no motive for the shooting has been identified.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 4