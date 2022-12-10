ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Fox40

One killed in Stockton shooting

(KTXL) — A man died after being shot in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said around 3 a.m. first responders on W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard found a 53-year-old man on the ground who had been shot. According to police, the man died...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man hurt after drive-by shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Stockton Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. along the 1700 block of William Moss Boulevard, not far from Paul E. Weston Park. Stockton Police Department said the 34-year-old victim was standing in front of his...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Man who threatened to detonate bomb Friday in Vallejo arrested

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man who threatened to detonate a bomb Friday if his demands were not met has been arrested, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department. The man called Vallejo PD and reported he had a bomb in his bag, according to police. Police negotiated for several hours with […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills

STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday.  Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911. 
STOCKTON, CA
FireRescue1

Black Calif. firefighter says colleagues set him up to fail; he is suing city

SACRAMENTO — A Black Sacramento firefighter is suing the city, alleging that racial discrimination in the Sacramento Fire Department harmed his career, humiliated him and caused him emotional distress. Firefighter Waris Gildersleeve alleges in the lawsuit that his mostly white colleagues attempted to sabotage his career with damaged or...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Police: Stockton teen kidnapped, injured after jumping from vehicle

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are searching for a kidnapping suspect after a 17-year-old was forced to jump out of a car to escape, according to authorities. The teen suffered minor injuries after jumping out of the car Saturday night, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was walking...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said. The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College. The incident prompted a lockdown at the campus and a call for students to shelter in place.
SACRAMENTO, CA
fox29.com

'My son is my hero': California teen saves dad pinned under truck

OAKDALE, Calif. - A California father is hailing his teenage son as a hero for saving his life when he became pinned under the family's truck. Matthew Wilkinson of Oakdale told KCRA that he and his son were fixing the brakes on his work truck late Monday night. Wilkinson said his son, Dalin, routinely works on the vehicle with him.
OAKDALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 53, dead after early morning shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a 53-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning. Stockton police say, a little before 3 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to investigate a report of a person down. At the scene, officers found a man on the ground who had been shot. Life-saving measures were started, but police say the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives have now taken over the case. No suspect information has been released and no motive for the shooting has been identified. 
STOCKTON, CA
