Jarlan “Jay” D. Hesselberg

Jarlan (Jay) David Hesselberg, 73, after a courageous four year battle with cancer, went to heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022 at home in Onalaska. Jarlan was born Aug. 14, 1949, in La Crosse, grew up in Bangor, graduated high school in 1967, and graduated from the UW-La Crosse in 1971. He worked at Johnson’s shoe store in Bangor as a teenager, and held various jobs while studying before joining the state of Wisconsin work force as a bank examiner. After retiring, Jay worked as a loan officer, bank analyst, and served on a board of directors.
Two brothers killed in La Crosse fire late Friday night

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the victims are brothers. Firefighters responded to the Rose Street triplex late Friday night. When they entered the home, they found 66-year-old Steve Legacy deceased. Firefighters rescued 67-year-old Lawrence Legacy. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The cause of the fire is still under...
La Crosse officials give update on Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Rotary Lights is in full swing with new lights and a new route. This annual La Crosse tradition sees thousands of visitors each year and has donated over 5 million food items. With snow on the ground, the lights transformed Riverside Park into a winter wonderland. Founder Pat Stephens says volunteers play a big role in...
One person dead, one injured after north La Crosse fire

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person has died and another is injured after a house fire on Rose St. late Friday night. The La Crosse Fire department said in a release that responders were called to a two-floor triplex on 608 Rose Street shortly before midnight Friday. Upon arrival, responders saw heavy fire coming from inside the house. Firefighters rescued...
