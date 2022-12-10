Jarlan (Jay) David Hesselberg, 73, after a courageous four year battle with cancer, went to heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022 at home in Onalaska. Jarlan was born Aug. 14, 1949, in La Crosse, grew up in Bangor, graduated high school in 1967, and graduated from the UW-La Crosse in 1971. He worked at Johnson’s shoe store in Bangor as a teenager, and held various jobs while studying before joining the state of Wisconsin work force as a bank examiner. After retiring, Jay worked as a loan officer, bank analyst, and served on a board of directors.

ONALASKA, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO