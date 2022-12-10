Read full article on original website
Cotter catches fire from beyond the arc to help spark win over Lewiston-Altura
Cotter girls basketball hosted Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center for a Three River Conference matchup. Clarissa Sauer nailed three 3-pointers in the first ten minutes of the game to give the Ramblers a spark. Alyssa Williams handled the ball down the stretch as Cotter got the win 71-43.
Jarlan “Jay” D. Hesselberg
Jarlan (Jay) David Hesselberg, 73, after a courageous four year battle with cancer, went to heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022 at home in Onalaska. Jarlan was born Aug. 14, 1949, in La Crosse, grew up in Bangor, graduated high school in 1967, and graduated from the UW-La Crosse in 1971. He worked at Johnson’s shoe store in Bangor as a teenager, and held various jobs while studying before joining the state of Wisconsin work force as a bank examiner. After retiring, Jay worked as a loan officer, bank analyst, and served on a board of directors.
Two brothers killed in La Crosse fire late Friday night
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the victims are brothers. Firefighters responded to the Rose Street triplex late Friday night. When they entered the home, they found 66-year-old Steve Legacy deceased. Firefighters rescued 67-year-old Lawrence Legacy. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The cause of the fire is still under...
CP Holiday Train keeps rolling through Wisconsin Saturday
COLUMBUS, Wis. — The 2022 CP Holiday Train will continue to roll through southern Wisconsin on Saturday. The holiday celebration on wheels has returned for its 24th year after holding virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside one of the train’s box cars is a stage where live performers will entertain the crowds. Performers at...
Coon Valley mom runs first 5K race one year after open heart surgery
Coon Valley mom Holly Herlitzke has had bicuspid valve disorder all her life. A year ago, she underwent an innovative heart surgery to replace her aortic valve. In her recovery, she was inspired to take on short-distance running. On Saturday, she took on her first 5K race at the Onalaska Jingle Bell Run-- exactly one year after her surgery.
UPDATE: One firefighter injured after fighting Holmen house fire
The home is located in an area without fire hydrants, which presented a challenge for first responders.
La Crosse officials give update on Rotary Lights
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Rotary Lights is in full swing with new lights and a new route. This annual La Crosse tradition sees thousands of visitors each year and has donated over 5 million food items. With snow on the ground, the lights transformed Riverside Park into a winter wonderland. Founder Pat Stephens says volunteers play a big role in...
La Crosse man arrested for 6th OWI, obstruction while possessing fentanyl, meth after ‘suspicious activity’
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A La Crosse man was arrested in southwestern Wisconsin for operating under the influence after allegedly trying to destroy evidence during a traffic stop. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says an investigator performed a traffic stop for moving violations and suspicious activity after...
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
One person dead, one injured after north La Crosse fire
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person has died and another is injured after a house fire on Rose St. late Friday night. The La Crosse Fire department said in a release that responders were called to a two-floor triplex on 608 Rose Street shortly before midnight Friday. Upon arrival, responders saw heavy fire coming from inside the house. Firefighters rescued...
Mayo Clinic Health System doctors urge regular cancer screenings
According to doctors at Mayo Clinic Health System, they say that some people worry about getting screened for cancer due to fear of the results.
Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
USPS is Suspending Services in Arcadia, Wisconsin
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
